Panola cases up 11 in Tuesday report; 1 nursing home death
Panola County’s positive cases of COVID-19 have increased by 11 in the past 24 hours.
The numbers released Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, which reflect data collected as of 6 p.m. on Monday, show the county’s total is now at 190 since records were first kept beginning March 11.
There have been five deaths in those numbers. Reported for the first time since the pandemic came to Panola County is the death of a patient who contracted the coronavirus in a long term care facility. According to the state’s data, that is the only case of the virus in a long term care facility in the county.
Below is a list of Mississippi cases broken down by county.
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|233
|18
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|38
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|76
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|337
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|23
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|223
|13
|22
|4
|Calhoun
|99
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|135
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|202
|17
|36
|10
|Choctaw
|65
|3
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|172
|9
|43
|8
|Clarke
|183
|21
|19
|9
|Clay
|218
|6
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|160
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|492
|11
|14
|2
|Covington
|246
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|948
|15
|18
|4
|Forrest
|737
|42
|93
|29
|Franklin
|31
|2
|3
|1
|George
|58
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|71
|5
|31
|3
|Grenada
|211
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|103
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|499
|7
|15
|2
|Hinds
|1589
|33
|91
|13
|Holmes
|491
|37
|98
|18
|Humphreys
|95
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|112
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|425
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|216
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|64
|2
|1
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|92
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|952
|47
|143
|31
|Kemper
|168
|13
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|269
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|353
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|850
|77
|190
|48
|Lawrence
|134
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|505
|16
|3
|0
|Lee
|388
|14
|57
|8
|Leflore
|430
|48
|168
|33
|Lincoln
|384
|32
|109
|25
|Lowndes
|392
|10
|19
|6
|Madison
|1014
|31
|109
|16
|Marion
|196
|10
|15
|2
|Marshall
|144
|3
|4
|0
|Monroe
|314
|28
|93
|24
|Montgomery
|105
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|907
|60
|75
|24
|Newton
|324
|8
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|224
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|426
|20
|109
|16
|Panola
|190
|5
|1
|1
|Pearl River
|227
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|55
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|289
|11
|20
|6
|Pontotoc
|146
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|80
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|49
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|620
|12
|19
|0
|Scott
|707
|14
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|170
|2
|2
|0
|Smith
|190
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|43
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|172
|5
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|68
|1
|2
|0
|Tate
|192
|4
|9
|2
|Tippah
|107
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|55
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|77
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|131
|8
|19
|7
|Walthall
|140
|1
|0
|0
|Warren
|347
|14
|39
|8
|Washington
|323
|9
|7
|1
|Wayne
|441
|8
|16
|0
|Webster
|122
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|193
|3
|8
|1
|Yalobusha
|133
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|407
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|22,898
|989
|2,418
|494
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.
Case Classifications
Mississippi investigates and reports both probable and confirmed cases and deaths according to the CSTE case definition.
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total
|Cases
|22,745
|153
|22,898
|Deaths
|972
|17
|989
Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
