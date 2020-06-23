Panola cases up 11 in Tuesday report; 1 nursing home death

Panola County’s positive cases of COVID-19 have increased by 11 in the past 24 hours.

The numbers released Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, which reflect data collected as of 6 p.m. on Monday, show the county’s total is now at 190 since records were first kept beginning March 11.

There have been five deaths in those numbers. Reported for the first time since the pandemic came to Panola County is the death of a patient who contracted the coronavirus in a long term care facility. According to the state’s data, that is the only case of the virus in a long term care facility in the county.

Below is a list of Mississippi cases broken down by county.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 233 18 43 10 Alcorn 38 1 0 0 Amite 76 2 12 2 Attala 337 23 89 19 Benton 23 0 1 0 Bolivar 223 13 22 4 Calhoun 99 4 23 4 Carroll 135 11 45 9 Chickasaw 202 17 36 10 Choctaw 65 3 0 0 Claiborne 172 9 43 8 Clarke 183 21 19 9 Clay 218 6 0 0 Coahoma 160 6 0 0 Copiah 492 11 14 2 Covington 246 5 1 0 Desoto 948 15 18 4 Forrest 737 42 93 29 Franklin 31 2 3 1 George 58 3 1 0 Greene 71 5 31 3 Grenada 211 4 17 2 Hancock 103 13 8 4 Harrison 499 7 15 2 Hinds 1589 33 91 13 Holmes 491 37 98 18 Humphreys 95 9 18 6 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 112 8 34 7 Jackson 425 16 38 5 Jasper 216 6 0 0 Jefferson 64 2 1 0 Jefferson Davis 92 3 3 1 Jones 952 47 143 31 Kemper 168 13 37 9 Lafayette 269 4 42 1 Lamar 353 7 3 2 Lauderdale 850 77 190 48 Lawrence 134 1 0 0 Leake 505 16 3 0 Lee 388 14 57 8 Leflore 430 48 168 33 Lincoln 384 32 109 25 Lowndes 392 10 19 6 Madison 1014 31 109 16 Marion 196 10 15 2 Marshall 144 3 4 0 Monroe 314 28 93 24 Montgomery 105 1 0 0 Neshoba 907 60 75 24 Newton 324 8 4 0 Noxubee 224 6 15 3 Oktibbeha 426 20 109 16 Panola 190 5 1 1 Pearl River 227 32 47 12 Perry 55 4 0 0 Pike 289 11 20 6 Pontotoc 146 3 3 1 Prentiss 80 3 24 3 Quitman 49 0 0 0 Rankin 620 12 19 0 Scott 707 14 13 2 Sharkey 16 0 0 0 Simpson 170 2 2 0 Smith 190 11 52 8 Stone 43 1 0 0 Sunflower 172 5 0 0 Tallahatchie 68 1 2 0 Tate 192 4 9 2 Tippah 107 11 0 0 Tishomingo 55 1 2 0 Tunica 77 3 12 2 Union 131 8 19 7 Walthall 140 1 0 0 Warren 347 14 39 8 Washington 323 9 7 1 Wayne 441 8 16 0 Webster 122 10 52 9 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 193 3 8 1 Yalobusha 133 7 35 7 Yazoo 407 6 19 2 Total 22,898 989 2,418 494

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.

Case Classifications

Mississippi investigates and reports both probable and confirmed cases and deaths according to the CSTE case definition.

Confirmed Probable Total Cases 22,745 153 22,898 Deaths 972 17 989

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.