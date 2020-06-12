Panola averages 4 new COVID-19 case per day in last week

The Mississippi State Department of Health did not report updated COVID-19 numbers on Thursday because of a malfunction with its recording equipment. Because of this, the numbers released today are for a two-day county and are much higher at first glance.

In Panola County there have been 24 new cases in the past six days, but no deaths. As of Thursday at 6 p.m., the county had recorded a total of 118 cases since the state begin collecting the date on March 11. There have been just three deaths from the coronavirus here, and no reported outbreaks in any of the long term care facilities in the county.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 225 17 43 10 Alcorn 28 1 0 0 Amite 67 2 12 2 Attala 328 23 89 19 Benton 17 0 1 0 Bolivar 185 11 19 4 Calhoun 77 4 23 4 Carroll 122 11 45 9 Chickasaw 163 15 35 10 Choctaw 62 2 0 0 Claiborne 138 7 42 6 Clarke 165 21 17 9 Clay 169 5 0 0 Coahoma 145 4 0 0 Copiah 388 6 1 0 Covington 201 2 1 0 Desoto 694 12 18 4 Forrest 672 41 93 29 Franklin 30 2 3 1 George 35 2 1 0 Greene 49 2 17 0 Grenada 153 4 17 2 Hancock 98 12 9 3 Harrison 319 7 3 2 Hinds 1245 27 87 13 Holmes 463 32 96 16 Humphreys 80 8 18 6 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 99 8 33 7 Jackson 344 16 38 5 Jasper 190 4 0 0 Jefferson 52 2 0 0 Jefferson Davis 84 3 3 1 Jones 845 37 117 21 Kemper 167 12 37 9 Lafayette 169 4 40 1 Lamar 287 5 3 2 Lauderdale 801 75 181 48 Lawrence 115 1 0 0 Leake 478 15 2 0 Lee 287 11 37 4 Leflore 350 44 132 30 Lincoln 316 32 92 25 Lowndes 311 9 19 5 Madison 864 30 100 16 Marion 137 9 15 2 Marshall 98 3 1 0 Monroe 291 25 93 22 Montgomery 93 1 0 0 Neshoba 855 50 68 22 Newton 320 6 4 0 Noxubee 212 6 15 3 Oktibbeha 348 17 98 14 Panola 118 3 0 0 Pearl River 219 31 45 11 Perry 53 3 0 0 Pike 220 11 15 6 Pontotoc 70 3 3 1 Prentiss 65 3 21 3 Quitman 39 0 0 0 Rankin 529 10 13 0 Scott 685 12 13 2 Sharkey 8 0 0 0 Simpson 117 1 2 0 Smith 173 11 52 8 Stone 34 0 0 0 Sunflower 113 4 0 0 Tallahatchie 39 1 0 0 Tate 123 1 2 0 Tippah 92 11 0 0 Tishomingo 44 0 2 0 Tunica 62 3 12 2 Union 96 8 19 7 Walthall 97 1 0 0 Warren 245 12 39 8 Washington 236 8 7 1 Wayne 373 7 1 0 Webster 109 8 43 7 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 143 2 0 0 Yalobusha 136 7 35 7 Yazoo 337 6 18 2 Total 19,091 881 2,165 453

Case Classifications

Mississippi investigates and reports both probable and confirmed cases and deaths according to the CSTE case definition.

Confirmed Probable Total Cases 18,959 132 19,091 Deaths 865 16 881

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.