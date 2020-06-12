Panola averages 4 new COVID-19 case per day in last week
The Mississippi State Department of Health did not report updated COVID-19 numbers on Thursday because of a malfunction with its recording equipment. Because of this, the numbers released today are for a two-day county and are much higher at first glance.
In Panola County there have been 24 new cases in the past six days, but no deaths. As of Thursday at 6 p.m., the county had recorded a total of 118 cases since the state begin collecting the date on March 11. There have been just three deaths from the coronavirus here, and no reported outbreaks in any of the long term care facilities in the county.
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|225
|17
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|28
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|67
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|328
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|185
|11
|19
|4
|Calhoun
|77
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|122
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|163
|15
|35
|10
|Choctaw
|62
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|138
|7
|42
|6
|Clarke
|165
|21
|17
|9
|Clay
|169
|5
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|145
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|388
|6
|1
|0
|Covington
|201
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|694
|12
|18
|4
|Forrest
|672
|41
|93
|29
|Franklin
|30
|2
|3
|1
|George
|35
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|49
|2
|17
|0
|Grenada
|153
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|98
|12
|9
|3
|Harrison
|319
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1245
|27
|87
|13
|Holmes
|463
|32
|96
|16
|Humphreys
|80
|8
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|99
|8
|33
|7
|Jackson
|344
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|190
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|52
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|84
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|845
|37
|117
|21
|Kemper
|167
|12
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|169
|4
|40
|1
|Lamar
|287
|5
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|801
|75
|181
|48
|Lawrence
|115
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|478
|15
|2
|0
|Lee
|287
|11
|37
|4
|Leflore
|350
|44
|132
|30
|Lincoln
|316
|32
|92
|25
|Lowndes
|311
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|864
|30
|100
|16
|Marion
|137
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|98
|3
|1
|0
|Monroe
|291
|25
|93
|22
|Montgomery
|93
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|855
|50
|68
|22
|Newton
|320
|6
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|212
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|348
|17
|98
|14
|Panola
|118
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|219
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|53
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|220
|11
|15
|6
|Pontotoc
|70
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|65
|3
|21
|3
|Quitman
|39
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|529
|10
|13
|0
|Scott
|685
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|117
|1
|2
|0
|Smith
|173
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|113
|4
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|39
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|123
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|92
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|44
|0
|2
|0
|Tunica
|62
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|96
|8
|19
|7
|Walthall
|97
|1
|0
|0
|Warren
|245
|12
|39
|8
|Washington
|236
|8
|7
|1
|Wayne
|373
|7
|1
|0
|Webster
|109
|8
|43
|7
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|143
|2
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|136
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|337
|6
|18
|2
|Total
|19,091
|881
|2,165
|453
Case Classifications
Mississippi investigates and reports both probable and confirmed cases and deaths according to the CSTE case definition.
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total
|Cases
|18,959
|132
|19,091
|Deaths
|865
|16
|881
Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
Data says Panola County among leaders in obesity rates
It’s often reported that the United States has a high prevalence of obesity, and data has has continuously shown... read more