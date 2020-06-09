Northwest announces spring 2020 Vice President’s List

The Vice President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College has been released by college officials.

Those students completing 12 or more semester hours with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 are named to the Vice President’s List.

Panola County students included on the Vice President’s List are:

From Batesville: Dakota Clements, Allen Cummins, Andrea Gonzalez, Carlee Griste, Brandon Henson, Amber Hollins, Jeremy Howe, Carley Laney, Jasmine Lynch, Jalen Jones, Micah Morrow, Kasey Patterson, Peyton Pearson, Summer Rawahneh, Parrish Red, Tamiqua Rogers, Elijah Simmerman, and Jo’kiffany Watson.

From Pope: Cynthia Baker, Justin Bolton, Brittany Boyles, Darbi Smith, Bailey Williams, and Blair Williams.

From Como: Joseph Blount, JDalton Kennedy, Brandon Lowe,

From Sardis: Whitney Bright, Jesse Gutierrez, Elijah Lard, William Thompson,

From Courtland: Tanner Hudson, Krista Still, and Meri Westbrook.