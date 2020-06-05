Blast from Past – 60 years ago in Pope

This photo published 10 years ago in Blast from the Past. Digging through some archives for information we believe this was probably taken at an initiation event for the Pope chapter of the Future Farmers of American. Best estimates are the photo is about 60 years old. Enjoy this digital Blast from the Past and have a nice weekend!

Here’s the cutline Rupert & John came up with in 2010…

Ninth graders (front, from left) Sid Meek, Haywood Howell, Dwight Bridges, J.C. Burns (behind Bridges’ hat) Billy Bell, Barry McMinn (full-faced fellow behind Bell), unsure about who is behind McMinn, John David Johnson, Larry Freeman, John Avery, Merritt Walker, and Danny Houston.

The back row includes (from left) Larry Anthony, perhaps Eugene Peek, Jerry Pitcock, Bill Cole, Ronald McCulley, and boy in sunglass and hat is unknown.