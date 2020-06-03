St. Jude announces Fruit Jar tourneys

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Fruit Jar Tournaments have been set to raise money for the 49th annual St. Jude Children Open Bass Classic in 2021.

Since the decision to cancel the 2020 tournament due to Covid 19 and the safety of all the people involved with St. Jude fundraisers, organizers decided to have these tournaments and other events throughout 2020 to insure the 2021 tournament is bigger and better than before.

The tournaments will be a combination of both bass and crappie. Fishermen will need to declare which or both tournaments they will fish at registration.

The crappie and bass tournaments will be either a three person or two person team.

Three person teams will need to have a combination of at least one consenting adult with two children ages 10 to 15, or two adults with a child of age.

The St. Jude Open Bass Classic has raised five million dollars for the hospital, and organizers are urging anglers to bring children to fish.

The tournaments will be June 20 at Sardis Lake with registration at Engineer Point, and June 27 at Enid Lake with registration at the welcome center boat ramp.

Registration fees will be $125 which includes Big Fish Pot for both crappie and bass.

Bass fisherman there will be allowed a five fish limit for weigh in.

Crappie fisherman will be allowed to bring seven fish to the weigh in, but will be allowed to catch the legal lake limit for the day.

Payout will be 30 percent to 1st place, 20 percent to 2nd place, 10 percent to Big Bass and 40 percent to St. Jude Bass Classic.

Raffle tickets will be sold at both tournaments for prizes that have been donated to raise money for St. Jude.