Square Market Opens This Week

The popular farmers market held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Downtown Square in Batesville during spring and summer months will be better than ever this year, according to market manager Joyce Russell (left) and Main Street director Mamie Avery (right). More than 15 vendors have already signed up to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to the Square each week, along with homemade food items and a variety of arts and crafts. Russell said vendors interested in renting a space each week need to fill out an application and contact the Main Street office (inside Panola Partnership office) at 563-3126.