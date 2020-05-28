Food giveaway scheduled for Friday morning on Van Voris St.

Derrick and Marquita Sanford

Bishop Anthony and Lady Patricia Rodgers

Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach and Faith In Action Ministry Outreach are teaming up to hold a mobile food pantry for those in need while the novel coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the country.

Residents can get food on Friday, May 29 beginning at 10:30 a.m. It will be held at Faith In Action Ministry Fellowship at 125 Van Voris Street, located adjacent to Jimmy Smith’s Pawn Shop and Bobbie Vance’s Law Firm.

“Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach and Faith In Action Ministry Outreach have a long history of working together to alleviate the impact of hunger in our community. We are glad and grateful to partner during this time of escalated need due to COVID-19,” said Derrick Sanford.

The first 200 households will be served. Volunteers will put food in the cars to limit person-to-person contact and potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

Derrick and Marquita Sanford are the president and vice-president and founders of Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach. Bishop Anthony and Lady Patricia Rodgers are the pastor and first lady and founders of Faith In Action Ministry.

For more information contact Derrick Sanford at 934-2866. If you would like to donate to the efforts, you can CashApp: $VLEO15, PayPal: Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach, or visit online at www.victoriousliving1.org.