Second Pediatric Flu Death of 2020 reported

Wednesday the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported its second pediatric flu death of 2020. The death was of a child from Central Mississippi who died in March but was previously unreported.

The first pediatric flu death for 2020 was reported last week in a child from Central Mississippi.

“Flu deaths can be prevented by getting the flu vaccine. It can also lessen the severity of the illness and risk of complications if you do get the flu,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Additionally, as a reminder, Mississippi still only has one case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The case (reported last week) was in a child in Central Mississippi who tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been discharged from the hospital. MSDH is also investigating other suspected cases.

MIS-C in an inflammatory illness found in children under 18 years of age and may be associated with previous COVID-19 infection. The illness is rare and not contagious.

“Again, while the number of COVID-19 cases in children has been relatively low, the virus has the potential to cause severe illness and complications in children. This syndrome presents itself post-COVID-19 infection,” said Dobbs.

For more information on the latest COVID-19 guidance and case updates visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.