Utility cutoffs suspension given statewide extension

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has announced the order suspending utility cutoffs has been extended to Tuesday, May 26, at 5 p.m.

Batesville Water and Gas customers with past due bills should contact the Batesville City Hall if there are questions or special requests. City aldermen were told at the last regular meeting the city’s list of past due bills is growing and some residents seem unaware that their utility bills must be paid before the suspension period for cutoffs expires.

Customers with power bills questions should contact their electricity supplier as well.

The order prohibiting disconnections will expire after May 26 and customers with past due bills will be subject to disconnection if payment plans have not been arranged.

This order applies to all water, sewer, electricity and gas services. In order to help customers who may still be economically struggling to meet their obligations, the PSC extended the order an additional 14 days to allow customers time to make payments or make payment arrangements.

The PSC order also makes the following provisions to assist customers: