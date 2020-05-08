Brandy Bright from Pope was selected as the winner of the Mother’s Day Giveaway and picked up her gifts on Friday, May 8. The Mother’s Day gift package contained gift certificates and items from Downtown Tans, Pope County Cafe, Brush Strokes, Sewthern Belle T-Shirts Quilts LLC and a subscription to the Panolian for a year.

More than 200 entries were entered online or mailed in over the last two weeks. We want wish every mother in Panola County a Happy Mother’s Day from these sponsors and The Panolian.