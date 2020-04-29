April 30, 2020

No new reported cases in Panola; state numbers up

Published 11:32 am Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Today MSDH is reporting 227 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 new deaths. Thirty-one of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 430.

There were no new reported cases in Panola County.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 6,569, with 250 deaths.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

 

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Cases in LTC Facilities
Adams 129 8 22
Alcorn 10 1 0
Amite 26 0 1
Attala 94 0 26
Benton 9 0 0
Bolivar 101 7 13
Calhoun 51 3 22
Carroll 25 1 2
Chickasaw 68 7 22
Choctaw 13 1 0
Claiborne 20 0 0
Clarke 53 3 10
Clay 34 2 0
Coahoma 61 3 1
Copiah 88 1 1
Covington 55 0 0
Desoto 277 4 2
Forrest 198 10 19
Franklin 16 1 0
George 13 1 0
Greene 5 1 0
Grenada 28 0 14
Hancock 61 5 7
Harrison 171 6 1
Hinds 450 7 13
Holmes 129 5 27
Humphreys 22 3 1
Issaquena 0 0 0
Itawamba 51 2 28
Jackson 255 6 39
Jasper 34 1 0
Jefferson 23 0 0
Jefferson Davis 31 1 1
Jones 136 1 10
Kemper 56 1 12
Lafayette 88 3 35
Lamar 102 2 0
Lauderdale 334 19 75
Lawrence 42 0 1
Leake 190 2 0
Lee 70 4 5
Leflore 145 16 28
Lincoln 141 9 47
Lowndes 49 2 3
Madison 224 8 28
Marion 69 5 13
Marshall 42 2 0
Monroe 157 13 79
Montgomery 20 1 0
Neshoba 174 3 3
Newton 78 0 1
Noxubee 61 0 8
Oktibbeha 49 3 7
Panola 38 2 0
Pearl River 157 18 31
Perry 26 1 0
Pike 143 7 12
Pontotoc 18 2 1
Prentiss 32 1 20
Quitman 14 0 0
Rankin 182 5 6
Scott 296 0 8
Sharkey 5 0 0
Simpson 45 0 2
Smith 73 4 20
Stone 22 0 0
Sunflower 53 2 0
Tallahatchie 11 1 0
Tate 41 0 1
Tippah 53 7 0
Tishomingo 7 0 1
Tunica 35 1 12
Union 16 1 2
Walthall 30 0 0
Warren 65 2 0
Washington 77 3 4
Wayne 20 0 0
Webster 17 1 0
Wilkinson 69 7 5
Winston 43 0 0
Yalobusha 19 0 0
Yazoo 134 1 0
Total 6,569 250 752
