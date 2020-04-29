No new reported cases in Panola; state numbers up

Today MSDH is reporting 227 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 new deaths. Thirty-one of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 430.

There were no new reported cases in Panola County.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 6,569, with 250 deaths.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.