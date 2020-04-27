April 28, 2020

COVID-19 hospitalizations falling in state, Panola has new cases

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 10:44 am Monday, April 27, 2020

Today MSDH is reporting 183 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and two new deaths. Forty-two of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has fallen to 373.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 6,094, with 229 deaths.

Panola County reportedly had two positive tests results on Sunday, for a total of 40 since March 11.  The MSDH chart still shows Panola with 38 confirmed cases, but that data will be updated by state officials. Many of those patients that tested positive weeks ago have recovered. The total number of reported cases also includes the 2 deaths caused by coronavirus in the area.

There have been no reported cases in any long term care facilities in Panola County.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19?phr=COVID-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Cases in LTC Facilities
Adams 116 7 21
Alcorn 8 0 0
Amite 26 0 1
Attala 86 0 16
Benton 9 0 0
Bolivar 101 7 13
Calhoun 50 3 23
Carroll 20 1 1
Chickasaw 64 5 21
Choctaw 13 1 0
Claiborne 19 0 0
Clarke 47 3 9
Clay 31 2 0
Coahoma 58 2 1
Copiah 79 1 1
Covington 51 0 0
Desoto 266 4 2
Forrest 190 8 17
Franklin 17 1 0
George 11 1 0
Greene 4 1 0
Grenada 27 0 14
Hancock 60 5 7
Harrison 159 6 1
Hinds 421 7 13
Holmes 114 5 26
Humphreys 18 3 1
Itawamba 49 2 27
Jackson 240 6 38
Jasper 32 1 0
Jefferson 12 0 0
Jefferson Davis 27 1 1
Jones 130 1 9
Kemper 49 1 4
Lafayette 88 3 35
Lamar 92 2 0
Lauderdale 304 19 70
Lawrence 36 0 1
Leake 161 1 0
Lee 70 4 1
Leflore 137 15 27
Lincoln 136 9 45
Lowndes 45 2 3
Madison 208 6 13
Marion 58 5 13
Marshall 41 2 0
Monroe 144 9 69
Montgomery 19 1 0
Neshoba 156 3 2
Newton 64 0 1
Noxubee 52 0 7
Oktibbeha 46 3 6
Panola 38 2 0
Pearl River 153 14 30
Perry 26 1 0
Pike 136 5 12
Pontotoc 18 2 1
Prentiss 32 1 19
Quitman 14 0 0
Rankin 171 5 6
Scott 258 0 8
Sharkey 5 0 0
Simpson 40 0 2
Smith 65 4 18
Stone 22 0 0
Sunflower 52 2 0
Tallahatchie 11 1 0
Tate 38 0 1
Tippah 52 7 0
Tishomingo 8 0 0
Tunica 35 1 12
Union 15 1 1
Walthall 29 0 0
Warren 50 2 0
Washington 77 3 4
Wayne 19 0 0
Webster 16 1 0
Wilkinson 68 7 5
Winston 40 0 0
Yalobusha 19 0 0
Yazoo 126 1 0
Total 6,094 229 679
