COVID-19 hospitalizations falling in state, Panola has new cases

Today MSDH is reporting 183 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and two new deaths. Forty-two of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has fallen to 373.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 6,094, with 229 deaths.

Panola County reportedly had two positive tests results on Sunday, for a total of 40 since March 11. The MSDH chart still shows Panola with 38 confirmed cases, but that data will be updated by state officials. Many of those patients that tested positive weeks ago have recovered. The total number of reported cases also includes the 2 deaths caused by coronavirus in the area.

There have been no reported cases in any long term care facilities in Panola County.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19? phr=COVID-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.