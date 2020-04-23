Graduation ceremony for South Panola Class of ’20 tentatively set

South Panola High School will hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, tentatively, on July 11 at 10 a.m. at the Batesville Civic Center.

The postponed date is pending guidelines in place by the CDC and federal, state, and local governments in regard to COVID-19, according to the South Panola School District website.

A virtual ceremony will be released May 23 at 10 a.m. and will be posted on the website and social media platforms maintained by the district.

More information about graduation practice and how students will obtain caps and gowns for the summer ceremony will be announced as the extent of health and safety guidelines become clearer in the next month.