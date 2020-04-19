MSDH confirmed cases climb; several new positives in Panola

Today the Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 300 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and seven new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 4,274, with 159 deaths.

In Panola County, there are 5 new reported cases for a total of 35 countywide confirmed cases since the data began to be gathered.

We have added a detailed breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race to our website. See it and more details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.