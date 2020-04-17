Batesville restaurant closed for cleaning after COVID-19 infection; drugstore also closed part of day

Both Zaxby’s and Walgreens in Batesville were closed during normal business hours Friday.

The manager on duty at Zaxby’s confirmed the store is undergoing cleaning to disinfect the restaurant. She confirmed the cleaning was related to a coronavirus infection.

The local Walgreens store could not be reached by telephone, only a recording advising customers the store was closed part of the day. The store is now open for regular business an employee confirmed about 4:40 p.m.

A report given to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen at a Friday afternoon meeting indicated that officials had been informed that Walgreens’ closing was also related to a coronavirus infection.

Zaxby’s will re-open Saturday the manager said.