Panola reports 1 new case; state has another 250+ day

This morning MSDH is reporting 264 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 7 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 3,624, with 129 deaths.

Panola County is reporting 1 new positive case for a total of 27.

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing for those with qualifying symptoms is coming this weekend to city of Marks and the Jackson State University campus. For details, see http://HealthyMS.com/ covid19test

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.