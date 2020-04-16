April 16, 2020

Panola reports 1 new case; state has another 250+ day

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 11:22 am Thursday, April 16, 2020

This morning MSDH is reporting 264 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 7 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 3,624, with 129 deaths.

Panola County is reporting 1 new positive case for a total of 27.

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing for those with qualifying symptoms is coming this weekend to city of Marks and the Jackson State University campus. For details, see http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks
Adams 70 4 2
Alcorn 7
Amite 16 1
Attala 28
Benton 5
Bolivar 74 5 4
Calhoun 30 2 1
Carroll 9 1
Chickasaw 37 2 1
Choctaw 11 1
Claiborne 8
Clarke 20 1 2
Clay 21
Coahoma 45 1
Copiah 39 1
Covington 19
Desoto 211 3 1
Forrest 134 2 2
Franklin 14
George 8
Greene 3
Grenada 14 1
Hancock 50 5 2
Harrison 134 5 2
Hinds 301 4 5
Holmes 53 3
Humphreys 12 3 1
Itawamba 13 1
Jackson 189 5 2
Jasper 19
Jefferson 4 1
Jefferson Davis 7 1
Jones 48 3
Kemper 16
Lafayette 39 2
Lamar 56 1
Lauderdale 174 12 6
Lawrence 10
Leake 50 1
Lee 48 4
Leflore 62 6 1
Lincoln 86 6 2
Lowndes 30 1
Madison 116 3 3
Marion 35 1
Marshall 37 2
Monroe 54 3 2
Montgomery 15 1
Neshoba 39 1
Newton 16 1
Noxubee 18
Oktibbeha 42 1 2
Panola 27 2
Pearl River 112 8 2
Perry 20 1
Pike 82 2 2
Pontotoc 16 2
Prentiss 15 1
Quitman 13
Rankin 122 2 1
Scott 100 1
Sharkey 3
Simpson 13 1
Smith 37 1 1
Stone 16
Sunflower 43 2
Tallahatchie 7
Tate 27
Tippah 45 6 1
Tishomingo 2
Tunica 26 1 1
Union 9 1 1
Walthall 22
Warren 16 1
Washington 67 2 2
Wayne 10
Webster 15 1
Wilkinson 53 3 1
Winston 24
Yalobusha 14
Yazoo 72 1
Total 3,624 129 65
