April 15, 2020

State cases up more than 250; slight increase in Panola

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 10:45 am Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 273 new cases of COVID-19 infections since its Tuesday morning update. There are now a total of 3,360 confirmed cases in the state.

The MSDH release also says 11 more Mississippians died from the coronavirus for a total of 122 in the state.

There were 3 new cases in Panola County, which now has reported 26 positive cases since the numbers were first gathered by the state on a daily basis starting March 11.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks
Adams 64 3 2
Alcorn 7
Amite 15 1 1
Attala 25
Benton 5
Bolivar 70 5 4
Calhoun 27 2 1
Carroll 9
Chickasaw 33 2 1
Choctaw 11 1
Claiborne 8
Clarke 19 1 2
Clay 21
Coahoma 43 1
Copiah 35
Covington 19
Desoto 199 3 1
Forrest 122 2 2
Franklin 10
George 8
Greene 3
Grenada 14
Hancock 49 5 2
Harrison 129 5 2
Hinds 280 4 6
Holmes 52 3
Humphreys 12 2 1
Itawamba 11 1
Jackson 182 5 2
Jasper 15
Jefferson 4 1
Jefferson Davis 7 1
Jones 42 3
Kemper 15
Lafayette 36 2
Lamar 48 1
Lauderdale 165 12 5
Lawrence 7
Leake 40 1
Lee 46 4
Leflore 55 6 3
Lincoln 81 4 2
Lowndes 27 1
Madison 112 3 3
Marion 34 1
Marshall 35 2
Monroe 46 2 2
Montgomery 15 1
Neshoba 35 1
Newton 14 1
Noxubee 10
Oktibbeha 41 1 2
Panola 26 2
Pearl River 102 8 2
Perry 20 1
Pike 72 2 2
Pontotoc 15 2
Prentiss 15 1
Quitman 13
Rankin 113 2
Scott 79 1
Sharkey 3
Simpson 12 1
Smith 36 1 1
Stone 15
Sunflower 42 2
Tallahatchie 6
Tate 26
Tippah 45 6 1
Tishomingo 2
Tunica 23 1 1
Union 9 1 1
Walthall 22
Warren 15 1
Washington 62 2 2
Wayne 9
Webster 14 1
Wilkinson 51 3 1
Winston 22
Yalobusha 14
Yazoo 65 1
Total 3,360 122 66

 

