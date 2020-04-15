State cases up more than 250; slight increase in Panola

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 273 new cases of COVID-19 infections since its Tuesday morning update. There are now a total of 3,360 confirmed cases in the state.

The MSDH release also says 11 more Mississippians died from the coronavirus for a total of 122 in the state.

There were 3 new cases in Panola County, which now has reported 26 positive cases since the numbers were first gathered by the state on a daily basis starting March 11.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.