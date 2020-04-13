April 14, 2020

MSDH reports 161 new cases of Covid-19 in state; Panola numbers stable

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 10:52 am Monday, April 13, 2020

This morning MSDH is reporting 161 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and two new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 2,942, with 98 deaths. Five new outbreaks have been identified in long-term care facilities.

Panola County is reporting 22 positive tests and 2 deaths. No outbreaks have been reported in the county’s long-term care facilities.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

 

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks
Adams 57 1 2
Alcorn 7
Amite 14 1 1
Attala 20
Benton 5
Bolivar 68 3 2
Calhoun 24 1
Carroll 8
Chickasaw 30 2 1
Choctaw 11 1
Claiborne 7
Clarke 15 1 2
Clay 20
Coahoma 38 1
Copiah 31
Covington 15
Desoto 178 2 1
Forrest 105 2 2
Franklin 10
George 8
Greene 2
Grenada 11
Hancock 40 5 2
Harrison 112 5 2
Hinds 259 2 4
Holmes 46 3
Humphreys 11 1 1
Itawamba 9
Jackson 147 5 1
Jasper 14
Jefferson 4 1
Jefferson Davis 5 1
Jones 37 3
Kemper 14
Lafayette 30 1
Lamar 38 1
Lauderdale 150 8 4
Lawrence 6
Leake 29
Lee 46 4
Leflore 48 4 2
Lincoln 49 4 2
Lowndes 25 1
Madison 106 2 3
Marion 21 1
Marshall 34 2
Monroe 37 2 2
Montgomery 15 1
Neshoba 34
Newton 10 1
Noxubee 6
Oktibbeha 37 1 2
Panola 23 2
Pearl River 88 8 2
Perry 19 1
Pike 59 1 1
Pontotoc 15 1
Prentiss 14 1
Quitman 12
Rankin 100 2
Scott 58 1
Sharkey 3
Simpson 7 1
Smith 28 1 1
Stone 11
Sunflower 38 1
Tallahatchie 4
Tate 24
Tippah 44 6 1
Tishomingo 2
Tunica 21 1 1
Union 7 1 1
Walthall 21
Warren 14 1
Washington 57 2 2
Wayne 9
Webster 14 1
Wilkinson 49 3 1
Winston 20
Yalobusha 14
Yazoo 64 1
Total 2,942 98 58
