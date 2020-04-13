MSDH reports 161 new cases of Covid-19 in state; Panola numbers stable

This morning MSDH is reporting 161 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and two new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 2,942, with 98 deaths. Five new outbreaks have been identified in long-term care facilities.

Panola County is reporting 22 positive tests and 2 deaths. No outbreaks have been reported in the county’s long-term care facilities.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.