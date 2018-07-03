Various community members showed up to sing at the first ever Como Pop-Up.

The Panolian photo by Glennie Pou

Pop-Up Choir makes debut, more planned

In honor of Como community superstars Ernestine Bridgeforth and Martha Frances Garrison, and sponsored by Ole Miss’s McClean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, locals and visitors came together to lift their voices and celebrate music, community and the arts with the first ever Como Pop-Up Choir Friday afternoon on Main Street.

Under the direction of Mississippi Arts Commission roster artist Damein Wash, and accompanied by Jesse Pinion, guitar; Nathan Robbins, bass; Ricky Burkhead, percussion; Brandon Lewis, trumpet and Casey Lipe, sax, the choir ended the event with a live performance of three familiar sing-along tunes in three part harmony including an up tempo version of the hill country standard, My Babe.

The Pop-Up series will make its way to Sardis Monday, July 16, at 4 p.m. at the Heflin House, and Crenshaw on Friday, July 20, at 4 p.m. at the Giving Needed Help Center.

Singers of all ages are encouraged to come be a part of this fun and free community event. For more information, contact Alice Pierotti at 662-202-8334.