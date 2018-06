National Garden Week was celebrated by the Batesville Garden Club at Batesville’s Square Market on June 6. Gardening educational materials, recycling information and plants were given away to encourage others to nurture the beauty and resources of the earth. Pictured are (from left) Pat Ross, Linda Holland (Garden Club president), Becky Meacham, Rhonda Amis, and Cindy Allgood.

Photo by Jeremy Weldon