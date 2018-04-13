Obituaries

Virginia Johnson Ford

Virginia Johnson Ford, age 93, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 8, 2018, at Palm Bay Hospital in Palm Bay, Fla.

Funeral services for Virginia will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Union Baptist Church in Sardis with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Sardis. Rev. Terry Brown will officiate.

Virginia was born February 24, 1925 to the late Loyd Johnson and Flora Griste Johnson in Panola County. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.

Virginia was preceded in death by James Leslie Ford, husband of 58 years; granddaughter, Tiffany Isis; her mother and father; two sisters, Brunelle Howard and Marcell Taylor.

Survivors include six children; Sherry Jones (Leroy) of Orlando, FL, Jimmy Ford (Linda) of Amherst, OH., Larry Ford (Sharon) of Cedar Par, TX., Charles “Les” Ford (Marjorie) of Santee, CA., Carolyn Sarlo (Charles) of Palm Bay, FL., and Elizabeth “Beth” Crist of Melborne, FL.; 10 grandchildren, Dawn Dobias (James) of Palm City, FL., Robin Dahman (Jason) of Amherst, OH., Jason Gard (Laura) of El Cajon, CA., Chad Gard (Kelly) of Lebanon, MO., Christyn Ford of Julian, CA., Jonathan Ford of Lamesa, CA., Savannah Karnow of South Amherst, OH., Matthew Crist of Melborne, FL., Michael Crist of Melborne, FL., Charles Sarlo (Merissa) of Melborne, FL.; nine great grandchildren, Anna Gard of El Cagon, CA., Ashlee Dahman of Amherst, OH., Sierra Gard of Lebanon, MO., Jack Dobias of Palm City, FL., Trenten Dahman of Amherst, OH., Jordyn Dobias of Palm City, FL., Brett Gard of Lebanon, MO., Rynn Gard of El Cajon, CA and Breyton Summers of South Amherst, OH.

Memorial contribution in Virginia’s honor may be made to Union Baptist Church, 3623 Union Rd. Sardis, MS

Charles A. Reynolds

Charles A. Reynolds, 86, died Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the First Baptist Church in Batesville. The committal service followed at Drew Cemetery in Drew.

Charles was born July 29, 1931 in Louisville, Miss. to the late Charlie Wilford and Eva Goff Reynolds. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville, and served in the U.S. Army.

Charles was also a member of the Keenagers Group of the First Baptist Church.

He was an electrician for the former Northwest Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale, and retired in 1990 before moving to Batesville.

Roderick Adell Scoggins

Mr. Roderick Adell Scoggins, 70, of Pope, died Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Grace Health and Rehab in Grenada.

Scoggins was born August 10, 1947 in Batesville to the late Laverne Nelson Scoggins and Adell Scoggins.

The family received friends on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Dickins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Dickins Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Bobbie Jean Chapman Young

Bobbie Jean Chapman Young, 52, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Batesville Junior High School. Pastor Dameon Cummingham will officiate the service.

Interment will follow in Eureka Cemetery. Visitation will be held today from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Ms. Bobbie was born Nov. 23, 1965 in Batesville to James Edward and Lorrine Henze Chapman. She was a school teacher for the Strayhorn School District and a member of Liberty Hill M. B. church.

Ms. Bobbie is survived by her mother, Lorrine Hentz Chapman of Pope; husband, Steve Young of Batesville; one son, Jonathan Chapman of Schererville, Ind.; two daughters, Stephanie Young and Alexis Young, both of Batesville; eight brothers, Robert Chapman, Carl Hentz, Michael Chapman, Stacy Chapman, Tony Chapman, Curtis Chapman, Greg Chapman, all of Batesville, and Buster Caldwell of Jackson, Miss.; nine sisters, Mildred Hentz, Suzette Smith, Sharly Chapman, Rolanda Chapman, all of Pope, Debora Turner, Pastor Clara Chapman, Betty Moore, Mary Ann Connor and Pearlie Anderson, all of Batesville; and eight grandchildren.