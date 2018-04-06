SPFP run-rules Columbus on Cook’s one-hitter effort

By Brad Greer

The South Panola Lady Tigers improved to 8-7 overall and 2-1 in district play with a 11-1 road victory over Columbus Tuesday.

Tiger pitcher Rebekah Cook fired a one-hitter while striking out six and walking one in five innings.

South Panola took a 2-0 lead in the first as Bailey Russell’s single scored Ali Cummins who had reached base after getting hit by a pitch. Haven Dulin later singled and scored on a passed ball.

After Columbus plated its lone run in the bottom of the first, the Tigers extended its lead to 5-1 in the third as Dulin reached on a error and raced home on another passed ball.

Russell also added a single and came home on a wild pitch to give South panola a 4-1 advantage. Courtesy runner Molly Seay scored the final run of the frame on yet another wild pitch.

Russell paced South Panola with three singles. Ma’Kayla Ales added two singles and scored two runs while KJ Hentz registered a RBI double. Chloe Morgan and Seay also scored two runs for the Lady Tigers.

Tyler Hamby, Dulin and Russell contributed with RBI’s. South Panola stole 11 bases with Ales leading the way with four steals. Seay and Russell added two each with Nautica Edwards, Morgan and Dulin swiping one each.

After hosting Tupelo in a key district game Thursday, South Panola will take part in the Southaven tournament today and tomorrow with the Junior Varsity playing today at 4 p.m and again at 9 a.m Saturday.

The varsity meanwhile will take to the diamond today at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. then again tomorrow at noon and 1:30 p.m.