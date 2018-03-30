Sheriff: Juvenile reports siblings helped mom give beating

By Ashley Crutcher

Panola County Sheriff’s Department received two reports of child abuse where one juvenile was allegedly held down and assaulted by her mother and two siblings and another individual claimed his daughter’s injuries were a result of her trying to jump out of the window as he was diciplining her.

North Panola School Resource Officer Kevin Leland was approached by an individual and her 14-year-old daughter who stated she asked her daughter to make up her bed and the daughter refused and began talking back to her mother. The individual gave consent for Deputy Leland to speak with the juvenile who advised she was sexually assaulted by her father and that she sometimes expresses anger towards her mom and occassionally has suicidal thoughts.

According to the report, the juvenile advised when she refused to make up her bed her mom began cursing at her and threw a vase lid at her stricking her in the back.

The juvenile continued stating she ran out of the room towards the bathroom when her mom hit her in the back with a hammer causing her severe pain.

According to the report, the juvenile advised she attempted to defend herself and kicked her mom in an attempt to escape, but her mother called for assistance from her siblings, a 14-year-old female and male, who held the juvenile down so that they could continue to hit her.

The juvenile stated her brother and sister were kicking and hitting her in the face. According to the report, the juvenile was punched and kicked three or four times in the face, back of the head and abdomen causing injuries and swelling to the juvenile’s face.

The juvenile’s brother advised he kicked her in the face and in the back of the head while she was balled up on the floor. Deputy Leland received written statements from all three juveniles regarding the incident.

Investigator Jimmy Shannon and the school counselor was notified of the incident.

Deputy Eugene Flowers responded to McClyde Rd. in reference to child abues.

According to the report, the caller advised the juvenile’s step-father chokes and abused her. Upon arrival, Deputy Flowers spoke with the stepfather and asked if he could speak with the juvenile.

Deputy Flowers walked outside with the juvenile and her mother and asked if she was being abused. “No,” replied the juvenile. “What is this all about,” asked the mother. Deputy Flowers advised he is conducting a welfare check on her daughter because someone is concerned about he well being.

Deputy Flowers noticed the juvenile’s eye was swollen and there was a scratch on her neck and asked how she received those injuries.

The stepfather advised the juvenile got the injuries from trying to jump out of the window while she was being diciplined. The residents advised they used a beld and spanked her on her rear end.

According to the report, as the residents were speaking to Deputy Flowers the juvenile pointed at her face indicating that she was hit in the face.

Deputy Flowers took pictures of the juvenile’s face and contacted the Department of Human Services. A DHS worker contacted the juvenile’s mother and asked if the juvenile could stay with her grandmother for the night and she agreed.

Two 17-year-old juveniles landed themselves in hot water for a simple assault by threat in sardis and for joyriding in Courtland.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received 37 calls for service from Panola County residents requesting the assistance of Sheriff Deputies from March 16 to March 23.

March 16

• Deputy Eugene Flowers conducted a traffic stop on a Grey chevy Malibu for a blown headlight. “I could smell the odor known to be marijuana and asked both individuals to step out of the vehicle,” said Deputy Flowers.

Deputy Flowers conducted a search of the vehicle and located two jars of marijuana, one jar containing marijuana residue and two handguns, according to the report.

Deputy Flowers ran the serial numbers on the gun and got no information back. The driver advised the firearms were his and that he found one in a car he purchased and another on a pathway in the woods.

Deputy Flowers issued both occupants of the vehicle with a citation for possession of marijuana. The weapons were taken into custody as evidence and the driver was advised to bring proof of ownership to the sheriff’s department to retreive the weapons.

• Deputy Tommy Crutcher responded to Vassar Rd., Pope where a Realtor advised she arrived at the property to view the home and noticed it had been vandalized.

According to the report, the kitchen cabinets, sink, and heathing/AC unit have been removed. The front storm door was busted out, the back door was kicked in and several windows were broken out. According to the report, the home is in foreclosure and the Realtor requested a report.

• Mitchell Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Chantryce Morris her daughter’s boyfriend kicked the right side of her black 2015 Nissan Sentra leaving a dent.

• Deputies Chris Watson and Maurice Market responded to Sherwood Dr., Batesville, where the resident reported an individual was threatening to take his life.

According to the report, the suspect stated “[the resident] would be leaking in the yard,” meaning the resident would be shot. The resident advised his wife has asked the suspect to stay away but he refuses.

• Eureka Rd. resident reported to Deputy George Renfroe he went to a house on Sherwood Rd. to work on a truck when the suspect came out of the house next door with a gun threatening the resident.

The resident was with antoher individual and her grandchildren. The resident advised the individual to take the kids home, which is when the suspect discharged the gun in the air.

• Deputy Renfroe spoke with an Oakland resident who stated the suspect was given a time to meet and pick up the children for visitation.

According to the report, the suspect will not answer any calls or show up at the designated meeting location.

• Deputy Renfroe received a report of vandalism in the town of Courtland where someone paided a stop sign, the road and a garbage can with different colors of spray paint.

• File Rd. resident reported to Deputies Watson and Market as she passed by her residence she noticed an unknown vehicle, a silver SUV, parked at her residence.

According to the report, the driver of the SUV backed into her backyard and got stuck. The resident caught the suspect in a lie when he stated he was attempting to cut down a tree on their adjoining property, however, the resident knows the owners of the adjoining property, who are her family members.

The resident stated the suspect advised he would return to get the truck after he “got a drink.” The resident advised the suspect got into a car with his wife and left.

March 17

• Atkins St., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Watson a known individual stole her car, paycheck and gun.

According to the report, the Ford Taurus was returned by the suspect’s son, but the gun and paycheck was not recovered. The resident advised she did not want to get the subject in troule, but that she wanted her belongings back.

• Abe Chapel Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Darryl House that an individual jumped on her daughter.

The resident advised her daghter had bruises on her face and a busted lip. The victim was transported to North Oak Hospital for treament.

March 18

• Hwy. 310 E., Como resident reported to Deputy Crutcher she and her husband got into an altercation when he pushed her and she advised she pushed him back.

According to the report, the resident stated her husband struck her with his fist causing her to fall back and bust a hole in the wall. The resident advised she wanted to pursue charges and left the residence for the night.

• Deputy Terry Anderson spoke with a Lafferty Rd., Sardis resident who reported her neighbor pushed her to the ground. The resident advised she wanted to press charges.

• Old Panola Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Eugene Flowers that someone has stolen her septic tank which was at a Lucious Rd. residence.

According to the report, the septic tank is worth approximately $300 and this is the second time a septic tank has been stolen from the residence. The resident managed to catch the suspect on camera. Deputy Flowers and

Deputy Crutcher returned to the residence on Lucious Taylor Rd. to dust for fingerprints but were unable to find any.

• Henderson Rd. resident reported to Deputy House her ex-boyfriend came to her residence and stole her baby’s car seat, diaper bag and a jacket out of the rear seat of her car while it was parked in her yard.

March 19

• Investigator Terry Smith spoke with a Hwy. 6, Sardis resident who reported her old home had been broken into and several items were taken.

The resident advised the home has not been occupied for over 10 years. The resident advised she received information from another individual advising that the stolen items were sold to a store on Hwy. 6.

Investigator Smith responded to the store and located an antique harp, which the resident identified, worth approximately $5,000. The store owner was able to identify the suspect that sold him the harp.

Investigator Smith is working on getting a list from the owner of any other items taken from the home.

• Terza Rd. resident reported to Deputy House an unknown subject came onto his property on Barnacre Rd. and stole a Volvo Trackhoe worth approximately $120,000.

• Chapel Town Rd. resident reported to Deputy Steven McLarty his pistol was missing from the glovebox of his truck.

The resident advised he does not remember the last time he saw the pistol and stated the gun was purchased 15 years ago and he no longer has the serial number.

• Deputy House spoke with a Hernando resident who advised he obtained an affidavit to remove a tenant on Red Hill Rd.

The resident advised the tenant stole two wall heaters prior to leaving the property. According to the report, the installation of the heaters cost approximately $165 and both heaters combined are worth $360.55.

• Ballentine Rd., Sardis resident reported to Investigator Danny Beavers he went to Justice Court with another individual over a washer and dryer. According to the report, the case was settled and the individual was awarded the washer and dryer, but refused to take them stating they were not the same washer and dryer. The resident stated the individual has been slandering his name on facebook.

March 20

• Deputy McLarty responded to Lawerence Brothers Rd. for a report of a male trying to get into a house. According to the report, dispatch advised that the female caller statede a black male that she did not know was hitting the front door trying to get in. Upon arrival, Deputy McLarty spoke with the suspect who stated he just got out o f prison for burglary and wanted to see his girlfriend. According to the report, the suspect seemed very confused and Deputy McLarty observed the smell of marijuana coming from the suspect. The resident advised she does not know the suspect and stated she wants him off of her property. The suspect continued to state that he just wanted to talk to the female. Fearing for the safety of the female and due to the suspect’s confused state, Deputy McLarty arrested the suspect for trespassing and transported him to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

March 21

• Lt. Mike Davis received a report from a Greenhill counselor who advised a student has reported being sexually mollested by an uncle. The case is under further investigation.

• Deputies Watson and Crutcher responded to Wilson Rd. for reports of a stabbing and spoke with an individual who advised the resident stabbed himself. The resident was taken to Panola Medical to be treated for his injuries. The individual was arrested and charged with trespassing. A knife was found in the individual’s possession at the jail. According to the report, the knife had blood on the tip. Deputy Market spoke with the resident who advised he did not want to press charges.

• Stonewall, Sardis resident reported to Deputy Renfroe they observed the some dogs chewing on his calf before running away. The dogs were described as German Shepard and Pitbulls. Deputy Renfroe spoke with the owner of the dogs who at first denied it being his dogs until Deputy Renfroe asked about the blood around the sherpard’s mouth for which he could not explain.

March 22

• Eureka Rd. residents reported a burglary to Deputy Anderson stating four flat screen TVs were taken from the residence. According to the report, the TVs are estimated to be worth a total of $2,800.

March 23

• Lt. Chuck Tucker responded to Sherwood, Batesville residence in reference to a disturbance. The resident reported his nephew was playing his music loud this morning and when the resident said something to him he got mad and started making threats. According to the report, the nephew was walking around the house talking about killing someone and whooping someone and stated he “isn’t the one to be messed with.” Two witnesses reported seeing the nephew walking back from next door with a chrome handgun still making threats. The nephew was gone prior to Lt. Tucker’s arrival.

• Woodruff Rd., Pope resident reported to Investigator Beavers that the suspect came into her friend’s yard and caused damage to her vehicle by cracking the windshield, breaking off the passenger side mirror, inside mirror and kicked the back passenger door creating a dent. According to the report, the suspect was under a judges order to stay away from the resident.

• Springport Rd., Sardis resident reported he allowed an individual who had been married for a year and recently seperated from her husband move her items into his residence under the condition that she would notify the resident when she planned on moving her stuff out. According to the report, the individual stayed for five days and the resident received a call from neighbors stating the individual and another subject were at his residence removing items from the home. The resident advised he has photos with the subjects on his property.

Motor Vehicle Accident Report

• March 16, vehicle rear-ended another on Hwy. 310.

• March 18, vehicle struck a deer on Dummyline Rd.

• March 19, vehicle backed into another vehicle on private property.

• March 21, two cars collided on Fulmer Rd.

• March 22, vehicle backed into another on Nash Rd.