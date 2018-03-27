Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

March 19

Nicholas Scott Respess, 2391 Hwy. 6 West, Batesville, was charged with sale of meth. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

March 20

Edward Deshawn Ford, 949 B Wells Ext., Courtland, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

John Douglas Railey, 7412 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tyler Nathaniel Robertson, 206 Jones Ext., Batesville, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Nicholas Scott Respess, 2391 Hwy. 6 West, Batesville, was charged with burglary and grand larceny. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jarvis DeAngelo Duncan, 408 Fredrick St., Sardis, Has an MDOC warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Yasmine Keyunta Henderson, 978 Hwy. 51 South B., Courtland, was charged with simple assault and contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

March 21

John Chad Boucher, 203 Elm Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The case will be heard in Ciruit Court.

Rashunda M. Ladd, 7884 Pine Frost Ln., Memphis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Albert John Johnson, 8353 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, is a state inmate. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charles Robert Spriggs, 4802 Hwy. 51 S., Pope, was charged with two counts of fraud for welfare, medicaid, and food stamps. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Shamsan Saleh Alnajjar, 4744 We Ross Pkwy. 411103, Southaven, was charged with two counts of public assistance fraud for welfare medicaid, and food stamps. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Stephen Wayne Stanton, 51 Love Ave., was charged with two counts of public assistance fraud for food stamps. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jaszmine Jhashayla Edwards, 1856 Hwy. 6 West, Marks, was charged with indecent exposure. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

David Levon Byers Jr., 8066 Central Ave., Monteagle, has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

March 22

Michelle Lynn Johnson, 103 Wilson Rd., Batesville, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tina Marie Vokral, 247 Sandybranch Rd., Sarah, was charged with reckless driving and failure to yield to blue lights. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Morris Eugene Banton, 1142 Steven St., Water Valley, was charged with contempt of court-failure to pay old fines, DUI-other, improper equipment, disregard for a traffic device, no driver’s license, no insurance, reckless driving, resisting arrest and malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Shannon Scott Earby, 1008 River View Rd., Sardis, has a bench warrant and was charged with drug court violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Keri Letron Saffold, 107 Centeral St., Batesville, has a bench warrant and was charged with drug court violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

March 23

Brandon Micheal Grace, 105 Pecan Dr., was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Brian Cornelious Merrell, 227 Vance St., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Michael Anthony Keeton, 1242 Morrow Rd., Courtland, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and has a hold. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

David Duane Ray, 8289 Hwy. 51, Courtland, was chared with parole violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Richard Cordell Hunt, 1641 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, was charged with DUI-other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Calvin Mario Leflore, 1411 Longtown Rd., Sarah, was charged with DUI first, no driver’s license, and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marcus Devon Clipper, 2220 B N Holton St., Milwaukee, was charged with DUI-other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dadarvis Kwmane Cox, 1179 A Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, was charged with DUI-other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Derrick Lee Oliver, 300 Greenhill Cir., Sardis, was charged with DUI-other and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tyiesha Antwaett N. Mister, 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, was charged with violation of probation, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, DUI-other, no child restraint, no driver’s license, and no insurance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jason Camyon Roberson, 328 Center St., Sardis, was charged with DUI-other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Vellderico Monquel Butler, 1588 Hutson Dr., Memphis, was charged with DUI-other, no driver’s license, and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Latisha Sherri Ards, 221 Noble St., Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license, child restraint, DUI-other, and false information. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Luis Alberto Visencio, 401 Ferrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Danielle Nicole Patton, 401 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, has a hold and was charged with contempt of court-failure to appear. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

March 24

Clearence Willie Hardrick, 207 Thomas Ln., Batesville, has a hold for Desoto. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Eric Maurice Fondren, 1581 Sanders Rd., Sardis, was charged with aggravated domestic assault, public drunk, and simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Marco Kentrell Lamar, 5729 Pleasant Grove Rd., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Thomas Greg Grant, 21 Ivy Gordon Dr., Courtland, has a hold for Desotot and was charged with possession of paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance, and simple possession of marijuana.

Laqunda Shalice Jones, 120 Bailey St., Bruce, was charged with attempt by physical menace to create fear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ronnie Robinson Jr., 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Crowder, was charged failure to comply and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Crowder Municipal Court.

Robert Earl Boggy, 52 Lafferty Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of paraphernalia and trespassing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Quinton Lushaun Cox, 101 Everette, Batesville, was charged with failure to pay fines. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dorothy Jean Sharpe, 818 Paul Edwards Rd., Clarksdale, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Larry Lamar Toliver, 2200 O. B. McClinton Rd., Senatobia, was charged with no driver’s license, open container and public drunk. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Ricky Lanier Henderson, 210 Van Voris St., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Derrick Dewayne Sanford Jr., 8613 Hwy. 51 S., Courtland, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Oluwain Richard Anthony Hoskins, 213 Perkins St., Crowder, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

March 25

Katherine Victoria Sena, 15 South Pine Lake Dr., Batesville, was charged with possesswion of marijuana and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Joseph Frank Lenard, 609 Rowles Rd., Como, has a hold for Grenada.

Patrick Jameal Presley, 830 Hwy. 310, Como, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Jessica Ann Benedict, 111 Stonewall St., Sardis, was charged with a disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Karen Marie Harper, 2768 Springport Rd., Sardis, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Joseph Cortez Armstead, 4238 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, running a stope sign, open container, disorderly conduct and has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Breanna Shanice Rudd, 3946 B Eureka Rd., Batesville, was charged with threatening phone calls. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.