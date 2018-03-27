Citizens suing Sardis

By Jeremy Weldon

The Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen, minus the mayor and one council member, voted to retain the law office of John Lamar, Jr., in a special meeting called last Friday.

The meeting was called by Mayor Pro Temore Michael Price because Mayor Lula Palmer had recused herself those discussion. Also absent was Alderman Jo Jo Still, who has been involved with the piece of real estate in Sardis at the root of the matter.

The special meeting was the result of a “bill of exceptions” filed in Panola County Circuit Court last week, asking the court to overturn zoning changes made by the board last fall and winter.

The property in question is at 400 Hwy. 51 south in Sardis – commonly known as the “old blue jean factory” by locals.

Mayor Palmer once owned a jeans factory at the location. She said the current legal matter is not a result of her efforts. “No way,” she said. “I don’t have anything to do with that. Those are all Juanita Street residents.”

The building is currently owned by Eyad Zeyad Adieh, Tarekmouhammad Adieh, and Suleikman Abu/Adieh, and they lease the building to a car and truck detailing business.

The crux of the case resides in the fact that the building was zoned as Industrial for many years, but board members voted to change that designation to C-2 (commercial) in their March 6 meeting.

That vote was 3-0 with Alderman Still abstaining. Alderman Price served as the vice-mayor for that meeting because Palmer had recused herself. He could not cast a vote.

The appellants listed are Robert Kitchens, Bobbie Kitchens, Charles Palmer (the mayor’s son), Cory Kitchesn, Emma Edwards, Michael Edwards, Marsell Edwards, Cornelia Gardner, Zacchaeus Gardner, and Paulette Goins.

Mayor Palmer, in a letter drafted by Board Attorney Thomas Shuler, but not shown or discussed with other board members, informed the current business operator (car detail shop) last year that the zoning of the building was industrial and his type of business could not be operated there.

The owner appeared before the board, and aldermen were incensed the mayor had sent the letter without their consent.

From there, the aldermen took the step of re-zoning the property to commercial so the current business could continue its operation.

This move, reportedly, caused more friction between the mayor and board, drawing the complaints from some that Palmer had rallied the residents of Juanita Street (which borders the business) to take the matter to court.

Palmer flatly denies that charge, telling the newspaper she has no concern in the matter – politically or otherwise.