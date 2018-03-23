North Panola band sports new uniforms after 34 years

By Myra Bean

After 34 years, North Panola Atomic Cats band has new uniforms.

“Finally, we have uniforms in our school colors with our names on it,” said band director Melvin Ross.

Ross gave effusive thanks to the North Panola School District, School board and especially board member Patricia Lamar, who were instrumental in making sure the band has new uniforms. There was also some donated money to help the band, Ross said.

The last time uniforms were purchased for the band was in 1984 when Lamar had children in the band and had helped the band get those uniforms, according to Ross.

In between the purchase of these uniforms, North Panola wore five sets of “hand-me-down” uniforms from various places, Ross said.

The band now has 60 members and 75 uniforms were ordered at a cost of over $30,000. The uniform consisted of jacket with the cougar head on the cape, pants and hat with plume. The students will have to provide their own shoes.

Since receiving the uniforms, Ross said he has seen a great sense of pride in the band members. There is renewed interest in the band with the younger students.

The band will host the battle of the bands next Saturday at 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium.