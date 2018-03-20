SP fastpitch leaves Orlando 3-2

By Myra Bean

The South Panola Lady Tigers ended their trip to Orlando in high fashion, going 3-2 in the tournament.

Friday, South Panola took on Napierville, Ill. and swept them in a doubleheader 5-1, 2-0.

Rebekah Cook pitched a one-hitter shut out in the final game of the tournament. She fanned eight of the 22 batters she faced, allowing one walk, in seven innings for the win.

Chloe Morgan led at the plate going 2-for-4.

The Lady Tigers won but Napierville was a tough team to get through. South Panola only had five hits in the each of the games.

South Panola 2, Napierville 0

The game was scoreless through two and a half innings. South Panola scored the only runs of the games on Bailey Russell’s double RBI (runs batted in) to center field, driving home Ma’Kayla Ales and Jacrisiah Thornton. Ales singled to get on base on a ground ball and steals second. With two outs, Alli Cummins hits a hard ground ball to shortstop and beats the throw to first. Thornton came in as pinch runner.

KJ Hentz walks to load the bases advancing Ales and Thornton before Russell is up to bat.

After Russell’s hit, the bases were loaded as Tyler Hamby singled to load the bases, with Bailey Ware at third, running for Hentz, and Russell at second. The final out was a ground out to the pitcher.

SP 5, Napierville 1

The game was scoreless through three innings before South Panola scored two runs in top of the fourth.

Chloe Morgan singled to left field and advanced to third on an error but was out on a fielder’s choice at the plate. In the meantime, Ales made it to second on the fielders’ choice.

South Panola was committing errors in the first three innings. Now it was Napierville’s turn. On an error, Ales who had advanced to third on Dulin’s single, scored on a passed ball. Dulin stole second base while Cummins was at bat.

Cummins reached first on an error and drove home Dulin for the 2-0 lead.

Napierville cut the lead in half on a solo homerun over center field on a 3-2 count in bottom of the fifth.

In top of the sixth, South Panola added another score as Hentz scored on a Russell triple RBI to right field for a 3-1 lead. Hentz got on base by grounding out in a fielder’s choice.

The Lady Tigers added a couple of insurance runs in top of the seventh. Aubrianna Craven singled to right field. Nautica Edwards came in as pinch runner and Morgan is intentionally walked for the second time that day.

With two outs, Dulin tripled, driving Edwards and Morgan in for the final two scores.

Kaitlyn Tidwell pitched the complete game in seven innings, allowing seven hits and one walk.

Dulin led at the plate going 2-for-4, with a triple, one run and two RBIs. Other hitters include Russell, 1-for-3, one triple, one RBI; Morgan, 1-for-2, one run, two walks; and Craven, 1-for-1.

The Lady Tigers will be back in action Friday, when they travel to Water Valley for non-conference games at 5 and 6 p.m.