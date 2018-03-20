Morris signs with Sewanee

By Myra Bean

North Delta senior basketball forward Mary Emily Morris signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball.

Monday, she signed with the University of the South-Sewanee in Sewanee, Tenn.

It was not that hard of a decision for the 5’6” forward as her father, Bob, is a football alumni of Sewanee, who graduated in 1994.

“I am really excited to follow in my father’s footsteps,” Mary Emily said. “I am also glad that I am going in a different sport than he did.”

Morris plans to study biology and minor in Spanish. After college, she wants to be a pediatrician.

Morris said the academic program at Sewanee is “excellent.”

“It is one of the top college academic programs and has an excellent reputation. They really focus on academics,” she said.

Sewanee, between Nashville and Chattanooga, was one of the founding schools of the SEC. Now, it is Division III in the Southern Athletic Association.

The decision to attend Sewanee was cemented when she received the basketball scholarship, according to Morris.