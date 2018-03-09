North Delta baseball falls to Heritage

By Brad Greer

Missed opportunities led to North Delta’s undoing as the Green Wave fell to a hard hitting Heritage team 11-2 Tuesday night.

The visiting Patriots led 5-2 after five innings before blowing the game open with six runs over the next two frames.

North Delta (4-2) accounted for their only runs in the fifth as Lige Simmerman delivered a two-run single that drove in Eli Robb and Brayden Locke. The Wave threatened to close the margin later in the inning with runners on second and third but a ground ball ended the rally.

Simmerman paced North Delta at the plate with two singles while Locke and Forrest Pierce each doubled. Robb also contributed with a single. The Green Wave left seven runners on base.

Luke Noah got the starting nod on the mound and went 4.2 inning, giving up five runs ( two earned) on eight hits while striking out four and walking one. Tyler Holland tossed the final two frames with two walks and a pair of strikeouts on six hits and six runs allowed.

Heritage’s first five hitters in the lineup combined for all 14 hits on the night including three singles each from J.R.Lott and Blayze Berry.

North Delta (JV)-7

Heritage-5

Ryan Gibson and Brunson Wolfe scored two runs each as North Delta’s junior varsity squad slipped pasted the Patriots.

Atkins Elliot and Drake Barton accounted for singles while Pierce, Jonah Herrin scored runs and the Green Wave. Gavin Towles and Tyler Hall both walked to drive in runs.

North Delta played Winona last night and will host Greenville St. Joe today at 4 and 6 p.m.