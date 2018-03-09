Job Corps trains workforce

Part 1: Careers Available

By Ashley Crutcher

The Finch-Henry Job Corps Center is a world all its own providing quality workforce skills for which local employers are looking.

The Job Corps provides a lot of opportunities for youth to further their education or develop a skill into a career.

“I’m always getting phone calls about how to get into the program and some don’t even know we exist. We want to get the word out,” said Anne Marie Jenkins, admissions counselor.

To that end, Finch Henry Job Corps will host a Career Fair Friday, April 6 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There is no cost for employers to participate, and lunch will be provided.

Finch-Henry offers eight courses including painting, carpentry, welding, material handling and distribution, certified nursing assistant (CNA), brick masonry, business technology and culinary arts.

Job Corps currently houses 154 students, with a maximum occupancy of 226 students.

CNA

One of the favored classes is the certified nursing assistant (CNA).

Kimberly Smith, CNA skills instructor, teaches 22 skills in the CNA class, along with LaSandra Booker who is the CNA lecture instructor.

The CNA course currently has 13 students, but can hold 18, including instructors.

The CNA program is a 10-week lock-step class, meaning once classes begin no other students can be added to the program until the next CNA classes begin.

“There is always a waiting list because we pay for their test which is expensive,” said Jenkins. “We are also a testing center for individuals that need to renew their licenses.”

Senior CNA student, Tamara Hartzog plans to further her education in nursing at Southwest Miss. to become a registered nurse and obtain an associate’s degree.

Painting, Welding,

Carpentry, Material

Handling

Student Government President Lorenzo Rayborn enrolled in the program to join the painting trade and plans to advance his training in heavy machine equipment.

Hezedyn “Kai” Ayineugenio has been in the welding program for six months and has approximately two months left in the program before he moves to advanced training in Kentucky.

Kai does not only consider welding a job but also a hobby that allowed him to build his own chair along with other students in the program.

Derrick Albritton is the instructor for carpentry and has students building items to improve their skills.

Items built are taken apart so students can continue to progress in the trade without having to purchase more materials.

Chris Young has completed the training in the materials handling and distribution program and plans to go work at a Nike factory.

Young has received the required credentials including obtaining a forklift license.

Business

Earline Brewer is the business finance instructor who teaches students how to work software such as Microsoft Word, Excel, and how to use copy machines among other things.

Jeremy Lindsey of Jackson is in the office administration program and plans to continue his education at Full Sail University in Florida to major in film production.

He hopes to one day own an animation studio and aspires to be as great as Disney.

“I want my imaginations [creations] not to be some ordinary imagination out there just for making money,” Lindsey said. “I want it to touch people and their emotions so they’ll come back and watch more. I want to be in a position where I can say, this is how I want my story. If you want any changes, run it by me first. I wanna make sure I rise to the top in whatever I do.”

See Part 2 in Tuesday’s edition of The Panolian.