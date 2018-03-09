Daylight Savings Time starts this Sunday

It’s time to Spring forward.

Daylight Savings Time will return Sunday, March 11, across the United States except in two states – Arizona and Hawaii.

Officially, as local time approaches 2 a.m. On Sunday, clocks should be set forward one hour to 3 a.m.

Most people under 20 years of age are unfamiliar with the routine of “setting the clock ahead” on the second Sunday of March each year because so many mobile phones, and household appliances come programed to change automatically.

But, still there are people who invariably will forget about the time change and be an hour early for church, or other planned activities on Sunday.

Daylight Savings Time is observed until the first Sunday of November, which falls on the 4th this year.

The United States first observed DST in 1918. The current schedule was introduced in 2007 follows the Energy Act of 2005.

Historically, there were no uniform rules for DST from 1945 to 1966. This caused widespread confusion, especially in transport and broadcasting. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 aligned the switch dates across the USA for the first time.

Following the 1973 oil embargo, the US Congress extended the DST period to 10 months in 1974 and eight months in 1975, in an effort to save energy.

After the energy crisis was over in 1976, the DST schedule in the US was revised several times.

From 1987 to 2006, the country observed DST for about seven months each year.