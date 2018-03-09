Calls keep deputies busy; dogs kill black angus cow

By Ashley Crutcher

On Feb. 27, Deputy Louise Linzy spoke to a Lucious Taylor Rd., Como resident who reported she was visiting family members when the suspect approached her asking if she would have sex with him.

The resident advised she declined and the suspect became angry and began hitting her in the face with his fists. According to the report, the resident’s lips were busted and right eye was swollen.

The resident reported intense mouth pain and advised she has difficulty eating. The resident stated the suspect assaulted her in June of 2013 which caused traumatic injuries resulting in the resident being transported to the MED in Memphis. The resident advised she will be pursuing charges with Justice Court.

Heafner Rd. resident reported to Deputy Linzy an individual broke the rear bedroom window and entered the home. The resident advised he was missing window curtains and clothes.

According to the report, the resident later discovered the tag on his nephew’s 2000 Buick was missing.

Feb. 22

•Longtown Rd., Sarah resident reported to Deputy Maurice Market on November 3 a North Panola School official was “playing around” in a classroom with her daughter.

The resident advised the official approached her daughter and her daughter stated to him “get out of my face with that playing.”

According to the report, the official fell on the resident’s daughter causing her left ankle to pop. The resident advised the official grabbed her daughter’s injured ankle and pulled her across the classroom.

The resident stated her daughter hopped to a chair and the official notified another school official of the incident. The resident advised she has met with the school director and stated the incident was being investigated.

•Deputy Linzy responded to Springport Rd. where medical first responders advised there was a female subject with medical concerns.

Deputy Linzy spoke with a neighbor who advised the resident came to her home and told her that she and her son got into an argument regarding the son’s girlfriend spending the night at her home.

According to the report, the neighbor went to check on the son who she observed sitting in the house with a shotgun under his chin. Law enforcement officials negotiated with the son to surrender.

The son reported to officials he and his mother got into an argument and he left walking to cool down. He advised that he did not have a weapon pointed at himself.

•McNeely Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Market an individual broke into his vehicle and stole a tire shine worth approximately $120.

• Deputy Jeff Still spoke to an individual regarding three dogs on Heafner Rd. and advised the animals were not being properly cared for.

According to the report, Deputy Still responded to the residence and observed the dogs tied to trees without shelter, food or water and took the dogs into custody. The dog owners were not home at the time.

Feb. 23

• Victory Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Jeremy Hailey she and the suspect were arguing about the resident’s son when the suspect struck her twice in the face.

The resident advised she asked the suspect to leave but he refused. According to the report, the resident then threw the suspect’s stuff outside. The resident advised the suspect began knocking stuff off the table before leaving the residence.

The resident stated she then asked the suspect to leave her yard when he struck her in the face twice and hit her car with a beer bottle.

Feb. 24

• Deputy Steven Moore responded to Shiloh Rd., Courtland where the resident reported three individuals were at her resident who were not supposed to be there.

According to the report, the resident asked the suspects to leave and stated one suspect left slinging gravel which busted the rear window out of his 2005 Ford Taurus.

The suspect was notified that he would have to pay to replace the window. The resident advised he did not want to press charges.

• Woodruff Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Hailey he was sitting at the kitchen table and heard something at the living room window, then the front door began rattling as if someone were trying to get in.

The resident advised the dogs started barking and she yelled “Get out of here, I have a gun.” Deputy Hailey arrived on scene but was unable to collect evidence that someone had been around the house.

Feb. 25

• Deputy Eugene Flowers was conducting a checkpoint when a gray Crown Victoria pulled up and the driver did not have a license.

The driver was asked to pull to the side of the road and Deputy Flowers observed a black Smith and Wesson handgun between the two front seats.

According to the report, the serial number was partially scratched out but Deputy Flowers was able to make out the number. The handgun came back stolen out of Lafayette County.

The driver advised he located the gun on I-55. The driver was cited for driving without a driver’s license and was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.

Feb. 26

• Longtown Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Willie Harris her ex-husband lied to officers saying she did not live there and had her arrested. The resident advised while she was locked up her ex-husband or his renters stole her pain pills.

According to the report, the resident advised when she returned home from jail her ex-husband had put all of her things out in her truck.

• Fudgetown Rd., Sardis resident reported to Investigator Danny Beavers and individual was threatening to do bodily harm towards her. The resident advised she is in fear for her life.

• Cotton Plant Rd. resident reported to Investigator Beavers an individual continuously trespasses on his property and advised he has also been threatened by the individual.

Feb. 27

• Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope resident reported to Deputy George Renfroe she noticed someone had pulled her trash can down the road knocking over her mailbox and trash can.

• Deputy Market received a report from a Pope-Crowder Rd. resident who advised she was traveling down Pope-Crowder Rd. and noticed several garbage cans and mailboxes in the roadway.

• Deputy Tripp Williams responded to Red Hill Circle in reference to dogs killing livestock. Deputy Williams spoke to a Curtis Rd. resident who advised two dogs attacked a black angus cow.

According to the report, the white lab and brown boxer mix have killed five of the resident’s cattle. A veterinarian was called to treat the black angus cow but advised it could not be saved. The dog owner advised she was unaware that the dogs were off their leash.

Deputy Williams advised her the cow was worth approximately $700 and the veterinarian bill was $180.

Feb. 28

• Lt. Chuck Tucker responded to Old Hwy. 51 in reference to an assault where the resident advised his cousin was cutting rutts in the backyard with a four-wheeler. The resident stated he asked him to stop and said his cousin jumped on him.

According to the report, the cousin hit the resident, shoved him to the ground and threatened to let his dogs eat him.

• Hunter Chapel Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Tommy Crutcher she and her nephew got into an argument regarding the house phone. The resident stated he pushed her as he was leaving the residence. According to the report, the resident recently had surgery for a new kidney and was not feeling well. The resident advised she needed the phone to call her husband if she needed him. The nephew returned to the residence to get some clothes and left for the night.

• Deputy Steven McLarty spoke with a Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland resident who reported he left his silver 2011 Chevy Avalanche at the residence and upon returning noticed the vehicle had been damaged. According to the report, the hood, headlights and tail lights were scratched.

March 1

• Lucious Taylor Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Jeff Still the suspect came to her residence and assaulted her by hitting her with his fist.

• Farrish Gravel Rd. resident reported to Deputy Harris she let a friend borrow her vehicle to go to work in and advised the vehicle was never returned. The resident stated she has called and text the suspect but advised he would not answer.

Motor Vehicle Accident Report

• Feb. 16, vehicle rear-ended another vehicle on Eureka Rd. An injury was reported.

• Feb. 17, vehicle was abandoned on Woodruff Rd.

• Feb. 17, vehicle fire occured on Fowler Rd.

• Feb. 17, vehicle struck a parked car on Sardis Lake Dr.

• Feb. 18, vehicle slid into another on private property.

• Feb. 18, vehicle hit a pot hole on Freeman Rd.

• Feb. 19, hit and run occured at Oak Grove Camp Ground.

• Feb. 20, vehicle swerved to miss a deer on J. Q. West Rd. An injury was reported.

• Feb. 23, vehicle hit a guard rail on River Rd.

• Feb. 23, two car collision occured on Bill Wallace Rd.

• Feb. 25, single car accident occured on Union Rd.