Two killed in train collision

CRENSHAW – Investigators for the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department were still gathering information, as of press time, about an accident that claimed two lives over the weekend.

Killed were Mason Dakota Overall, 22, and Ashland Paige Helms, 20. The “side by side” ATV the pair was operating was struck by a northbound Amtrak train just south of town, near the location of the KT Clay company.

Law enforcement learned about the incident from a representative of the CN Railroad Company, and deputies were dispatched to the scene.

The pair was pronounced dead at the scene by Bernard Handy, deputy coroner in Quitman County.

According to the report provided by the Quitman authorities, there were witnesses to the accident, but no details have yet been released. The remains were collected and sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Memphis news outlets and various social media reports said both victims were graduates of Strayhorn High School in Tate County.