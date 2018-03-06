Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

February 26

Stephanie Jo Henry, 7314 Eureka Rd., Batesville, was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Joe Marrion Nickels, 27 CR 513, Como, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

February 27

Jennifer N. Waldrup, 830 Caroline Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has a hold for DeSoto.

Calvin, Clark, 310 Arizonia St., Batesville, was charged with aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Charles Ray Roden, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Sybil Ann Hollis, 488 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charles Edward Henderson Jr., 289 B Ruby Rd., Courtland, was charged with three counts of sale of marijuana. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Greyson Edward Clark, 211 Old Taylor Rd., Oxford, and 2712 Rush Haven Dr., Mound Pleasant, SC, was charged with expired tag, reckless driving, and DUI. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Ketric Darnell Willer, 2897 Park Place Rd., Sardis, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Marvin Earl Williams, 300 V Ranza Rd., Batesville, was arrested on a bench warrant and charged with grand larceny, burglary and conspiracy. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Stephanie Ann Copeland, 2341 Putman Rd., Lambert, was charged with two counts of possession of meth and shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dominique A. Patterson, 318 Panola Ave., Batesville, was charged with grand larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

February 28

Justin Scott Frederick, 432 C Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Derek Brandon Carlisle, 211 Garson St., Batesville, has five days to serve for contempt of court. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jerrian O’Neal Foreman, 815 Edgewood Circle, Jackson, Ala. has a hold for Clarke County.

Earnest Earl Leverson, 15 Willow Rd., Sardis, was charged with shoplifting.

Jabari Sinclaire Albritton, 111 Orange Dr., Senatobia, is being held for court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

March 1

Temetric Darnell Williams, 352 Mary Woods Rd., Como, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

John Douglas Railey IV, 7412 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kedric Kevon Norwood, 431 Taylor St., Como, was charged with rape and kidnapping. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jeffery Dean Wooten, 1515 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Anthony Scott Peavy, 626 Meadow View Dr., Batesville, was charged with burglary and grand larceny. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Amanda Frances McCoy, 412 Thacker Loop, Oxford, was charged with simple assault by threat. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Quendarius Delaney Withers, 106 Nelson St., Crenshaw, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

March 2

Charlie Heath Jr., 1619 McNeely Rd., Courtland, was charged with violation of parole and has two days to serve. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Charles Roger Prince, 16351 Hwy 315 West, Sardis, was charged with kidnapping and rape. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Antony Harris Jr., 207 Garson Rd., Batesville, was charged with receiving stolen property. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jason Dean Hughes, 229 CR 387, Water Valley, was charged with driving while license suspended and disregard for traffic device. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Brittany Deanna Bounds, 3720 Ramblewood Dr., Horn Lake, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Rashunda Monique Ladd, 7884 Pine Frost Lane, Memphis, was charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, and simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Taleshia Lashia Baskerville, 3720 Ramblewood Dr., Horn Lake, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jamian William Johnson, 209 Teasdale Rd., Enid, was charged with possession of paraphernalia in a vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Christopher Blake Williamson, 294 Paducah Wells Rd., Charleston, was charged with an open container. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Marcia Taylor Black, 212 Vance St., Batesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, false identifying information, expired driver’s license, and no proof of insurance.

March 3

Tori Kentrell Osborn, 205 Magnolia St., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Gregory Todd Knight, 1160 Bell Rd., Courtland, has a hold.

David Shane Knight, 1160 Bell Rd., Courtland, has a hold.

Keenan Dangelo Hentz, 11096 A Hwy. 51 South, Courtland, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay fines. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Antinia S. Poole, 807 Bethleham Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt and disregard for a traffic device. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dametras Dewayne Williams, 107 MLK Dr., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Eric Dewayne Walls, 509 Magnolia St., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

March 4

Willie Melvin Bradford, 128 Vance St., Batesville, was charged with DUI and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Robert Glenn King, 5058 Sees Chapel Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with resisting arrest and domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Travious Shantrell Walker, 202 Patton Lane, Batesville has a hold and was charged with no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Raymond Trameil Luckett, 2749 Attala Rd., Kosciusko, was charged with possession of marijuana, speeding, no proof of insurance, and DUI. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

April Griggs Pope, 275 Blackgum Dr., Batesville, has a hold.

Casey Douglas Calloway, 275 Blackgum Dr., Batesville, was arrested on a child support lockup order. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

March 5

John Michael Havas III, 152 Ellzey Rd., Sardis, was charged with DUI. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Enrico Marcus Mabry, 436 Taylor St., Como, was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.