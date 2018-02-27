ND Lady Wave earn trip to MAIS

Overall Basketball Tournament

By Brad Greer

The North Delta Lady Green Wave punched their ticket to the MAIS Overall basketball tournament for the first time in school history with a third-place finish in the AAA State tournament Saturday in Columbia.

North Delta 37, Starkville 35

(consolation game-Saturday)

For the second time in two weeks, North Delta slipped past the Volunteers in another game that went down to the wire.

North Delta led 28-18 at halftime before Starkville came storming back in the second half by holding the Green Wave to nine points.

Following a missed free throw by North Delta, the Volunteers had a chance to win or tie but turned the ball over with .7 seconds remaining to seal the Green Wave victory.

Ally Alford paced North Delta with 12 points while Emy Cay Donaldson followed with nine on three treys. Mary Emily Morris added six while Hannah Bollinger finished with five. Maci Kirkland rounded out the scoring with four points.

Leake 53, ND 34 (Friday)

North Delta dropped into the third place by the eventual state champion Rebels in Friday’s semi-final round.

The Green Wave trailed 36-30 after three quarters before Leake blew open the game with a 17-4 run in the final period.

Faith Bollinger led the Wave with 13 points followed by Donaldson with seven. Alford garnered six while Morris added five points. Isabella Morrow finished with three points.

North Delta will open up day two of the tournament by taking on Class AAAA Division-II State Champion East Rankin at 10 a.m. today at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton.

A Green Wave victory would move them into a second round contest Wednesday morning also at 10 a.m against the MRA/Riverfield, La winner.