Miss. Blood Services opens draw station at Panola Medical Center

BATESVILLE — Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) is happy to announce a new partnership with Panola Medical Center. The Panola Medical Center, located at 303 Medical Center Drive, will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new MBS Draw Station on March 2 at 2 p.m. Mississippi Blood Services will have a coach at the Draw Station every first Friday of the month, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The MBS Donor Coach will be on site Friday, March 2. The MBS Donors will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last).

“We are looking forward to our new partnership with Panola Medical Center,” Jennifer Hudson, MBS Marketing Recruiter, said. “We have a long-standing relationship with the community of Batesville. Every time we park our coaches here, the people of Panola County always come out and support the patients of Mississippi with their blood donations.”

Donating blood is safe, simple and it saves lives. Donors must be at least 16 years old (16-year-olds need signed parental consent, visit our Web site for a copy of the form), weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for more information. You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/give2live and follow MSbloodservices on Twitter. Download the free MBS app for your smartphone and/or tablet and keep up with all things MBS! #Give1Save3.