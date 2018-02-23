Sheriff’s Report: Woman fakes emergency for locked car

By Ashley Crutcher

Deputy Moore responded to Greenhill Circle on February 11 in reference to a child being locked inside of a car. According to the report, dispatch advised the caller called back and stated there was a disturbance.

Deputy Moore spoke with the caller who advised there was no distrubance or child locked in a car. According to the report, the caller advised her car was locked and requested the deputy to open it.

Deputy Moore advised the caller that deputies do not unlock vehicles for non-emergencies. Deputy Moore spoke with dispatch who advised they already stated to the caller that the sheriff’s department does not open vehicle for non-emergencies, which is when the caller stated there was a child locked in the vehicle.

The caller was arrested and transported to the Panola County Jail for abusive calls to emergency services.

Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in Sardis where approximately $25,000 in cash, a .24 automatic pistol and two bottles of Diazepam were stolen from the residence.

The resident advised Deputy Tommy Crutcher at first he returned home and didn’t see anything out of place until one resident saw a drawer open in the dining room, where the money was kept.

According to the report, the suspect(s) entered through the back door of the garage and pried another door open that entered the bedroom. During the initial investigation two other individuals arrived on the scene and one advised the missing money belonged to him.

Deputy Crutcher noticed the drawer appeared to be shot and upon further investigation located a projectile in the drawer which was placed into evidence. The residents also stated they were missing two bottles of Diazepam and a .25 automatic pistol.

The resident advised he did not know the make or serial number of the weapon and stated his brother gave it to him over a year ago. Investigator Tyler Mills was notified of the incident.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received approximately 28 calls for service from Panola County residents requesting the assistance of Sheriff Deputies from February 3 to Fabruary 15.

February 3

• Eureka Rd. resident reported to Deputy Louise Linzy he and another individual were hauling off scrap iron and had to take off two 22” tires with rims and two 24” tires with rims to provide space to load the scrap.

According to the report, when the resident returned he noticed the individual’s tires were missing and notified the owner and the sheriff’s department of the theft. The tires and rims were purchased in Atlanta and are valued at approximately $8,200.

February 6

• Hammond Hill Rd. resident reported to Deputy Darryl House his vehicle was parked in Como and an unknown subject scratched the right side of the vehicle .

February 9

• Earnest Bacon Rd. resident reported to Deputy House the suspect called her phone while she was at work and threated to beat her up.

February 10

• Deputy Steven Moore responded to Greg Taylor Rd. and spoke with a resident who stated his brother came into his room and hit him multiple times with a closed fist after a verbal dispute. According to the report, both individuals were drinking when the suspect arrived at the residence shortly after 2 a.m.

The resident advised the suspect left the front door open which led to the dispute. According to the report, the resident suffered a large cut over his left eye and swelling. Deputy Moore spoke with the suspect who stated he did not hit the resident.

Deputy Moore advised the suspect to remain in the bedroom while he spoke with the resident. According to the report, the suspect came out of the bedroom cursing and stating he did not hit the resident.

Deputy Jeremy Hailey made the scene and advised the suspect to remain in the bedroom. According to the report, the suspect failed to comply and was taken into custody for disorderly conduct failure to comply. Ambulance services arrived on scene to treat the resident’s injuries.

The resident needed stitches and was transported to Panola Medical Center. The resident decided to pursue charges against the suspect for assault and was advised to come to the Panola County Sheriiff’s Office once he was sober to give a written statement.

• Sees Chapel Rd., Sarah resident reported to Deputy House that her boyfriend and an individual got into a fight in the front yard. According to the report, the boyfriend went into his residence when the suspect came up on the front porch of the residence and broke three windows out of the residence.

The suspect cut his arm when he broke the windows out, according to the report. The resident advised he wanted the suspect to pay to have the windows replaced.

• Deputy Mark Allen responded to Belmont Rd. in Sardis for a report of vandalism to a black Pontiac.

Deputy Allen spoke with the caller who advised her brother had scratched the work “B****” into the rear passenger quarter panel of the vehicle. According to the report, the suspect claimed to have dropped his phone at the rear of the Pontiac when the vandalism occured.

The resident advised she contacted the suspect and confronted him regarding the damaged and stated he threatened to beat her up when he returned to the residence. Deputy Allen advised the resident to contact 911 immediately at the first sign of trouble when he returned and stated he would try to have someone in the area to respond.

February 11

• Investigator Terry Smith spoke with a Cambridge Rd. resident who reported his 2002 Mehindra tractor, 16’ trailer and a Bushhog was stolen from his property on Mt. Olivet Rd.

According to the report, the resident’s son lives on the property and pawned the trailer back in November when the resident had to pay to get the trailer back.

The resident advised he believes his son sold the items. According to the report, the tractor and trailer were pawned at a local pawn shop. The items are valued at approximately $6,000.

• Old Panola, Como resident reported to Deputy Eugene Flowers her boyfriend went outside and saw the trunk and door of her car was open.

The resident advised she went outside later to retrieve something from the vehicle when she noticed her valentine presents were missing. According to the report, the missing items are estimated to be worth approximately $80.

• Deputy Flowers responded to Henderson Rd. where the resicdent reported his gun was missing. The resident advised the gun was worth approximately $600.

February 12

• Tom Floyd Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Linzy a breaking and entering occured at his property on Holston Rd. Deputy Linzy responded to observe the damages and noticed the front door open and the lock was located in the doorway. Further investigation revealed the front window panels were broken and tire tracks were located in a muddy section of the property.

According to the report, it appeared as if someone had been sleeping in the rear bedroom, which had a full size bed, mattress and several candles throughout the home. The resident advised the house has been vacant for a while and that no items appeared to be missing from the property.

• Ferrell Rd. resident reported to Deputy Linzy she resides in the home of an 86-year-old and her son who has a medical disability and advised she cares for them on a fulltime basis.

According to the report, the resident was at the home working when the 86-year-old resident’s son came into the home very hostile and drunk demanding that he see his mom and brother.

The resident advised the suspect he was not welcome and attempted to close the door when the suspect pushed her and made entry into the home. The resident advised the suspect left the residence and she did not suffer any injuries during the confrontation.

• Belmont Rd. resident reported to Deputy Linzy she awoke to find her ex-boyfriend standing near her granddaughter’s door. According to the report, the resident told the suspect to leave and the suspect immediately left jumping out of the bedroom window with a blud luggage bag and ran through the fields where he was later caught near River Rd. and Belmont Rd.

The resident advised the suspect is not allowed in her home due to him becoming angry and destroying things in the home. Deputy Linzy spoke with the suspect who advised he would not return to the residence.

• Butler Rd. resident reported to Deputy George Renfroe the suspect posted pictures onto her facebook account. According to the report, the resident advised her daughter is dating the ex-boyfriend of the suspect.

February 13

• Deputy Renfroe responded to Hwy. 51 for a report of aggravated assault and was advised the victim was laying on the ground in the back yard where an individual had stabbed him. According to the report, the suspect got a ride away from the scene by her mother.

A witness reported seeing the victim and another suspect fighting on the ground when the suspect’s wife stabbed the victim and ran into the woods. LifeGuard transported the victim to Panola Medical where he was flown to the Methodist Hospital in Memphis.

The male suspect was taken into custody and Investigator Tyler Mills collected evidence. The second suspect was also arrested and transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Raybon Rd. resident reported to Deputy Linzy that the suspect came to her residence unannounced to pick up their child and suddenly became violent toward her by pulling her into a gray Chevy Impala that was being driven by another individual.

According to the report, the driver proceeded to exit the driveway as half of the resident’s body was handing outside of the vehicle.

The resident suffered minor injuries including scrapes and abrassions to her left and right shoulder and right knee. The resident advised she did not need EMS treatment, but she does want to file charges against the suspect for assault.

• Phelps Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Tripp Williams that a five gallon Dewalt air compressor was stolen from the Lovejoy Water Association Plant. According to the report, the locked gate to the plant was cut. However, the resident advised he was unsure if TVA cut the lock to read the meeters. The air compressor was valued between $250 to $300.

• Deputy Linzy spoke to a Flowers Rd. resident who reported she received a call from a collection company in Jackson, Michigan, stating she owed a past due amount regarding a First Entergy account at a location in Clinton, Ohio. The resident advised the caller she has never lived in Ohio and was unaware who may have used her identity to establish the account.

• Deputy Renfroe observed a white 1996 toyota Avelon run a stop sign at the intersection of Farish Gravel Rd. and Hughes Rd. which almost struck another vehicle. Deputy Renfro immediately activated his blue lights to pull over the vehicle. According to the report, a white juvenile was driving the vehicle and advised he did not have a driver’s license.

Deputy Renfroe conducted a search of the vehicle which revealed a handgun under the front driver’s seat, a black back pack with clothes, black scales, small clear mason jar containing two burned marijuana cigarettes and a whistel containing a white powdery substance.

All three individuals inside the vehicle were transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Flowers Rd. resident reported to Investigator Beavers an individual has been sending her threatening text messages threatening to do bodily harm.

• Deuty Flowers responded to Henry Hefner Rd. where an individual reported he went inside the residence to give his child’s mother some items and upon returning to his white 2004 Ford Expedition he noticed his window was shattered.

• Eureka Rd. resident reported to Deputy Flowers and individual came into her home causing a disturbance. The resident was advised to keep copies of the text messages between her and the suspect.

The resident’s mother wrote a statement on her daughter’s behalf due to her daughter only being 16-years-old. The resident also reported she would have pictures because the suspect tore her yard up with his truck.

• Major Willie Harris responded to Eureka Rd. for a report of someone hitting the rersident’s trash can with a vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to the report, Major Harris noticed several trash cans turned over on Tocowa Rd. Upon arrival the resident reported seeing a small dark colored vehicle traveling west on Tocowa Rd. at a high rate of speed and a young white male hanging out of the passenger side of the vehicle grabbing trash cans and turning them over.

The resident advised the individuals had a trash can on the back of the vehicle as they were driving. The resident stated she, an 80-year-old-woman had to go pick up the trash before the garbage truck arrived. Major Harris along with a game warden located the suspects in Crowder and had them return to the scene to pick up the trash and the cans.

• Graham Rd. resident reported to Deputy Linzy his front yard fence had been damaged in a hit and run.

February 14

• Deputy Jeff Still spoke with a Hernando resident who reported that someone busted the windows out of the house she was moving into on Old Highway Rd. in Crenshaw.

February 15

• Sherwood Dr. resident reported to Deputy Moore he attempted to turn his car radio on and noticed it would not come on. Further investigation revealed two wires were unconnected and two amps were missing. According to the report, the amps are estimated to be worth approximately $294.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office Motor Vehicle Accident Report listed four vehicular accidents that occured on Hwy. 6, Hwy. 315, Eureka Rd., and Hentz Rd. No injuries were reported.