Obituaries

Robert Louis “Cotton” Bush

Robert Louis “Cotton” Bush, Jr., age 71, passed away at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS on February 15, 2018.

A memorial service was held for Mr. Bush on Sunday, February 18, 2018 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Rev. Jimmy Scruggs officiated.

Cotton, as he was known by his family and friends, was born November 6, 1946 in Courtland, to the late Robert Louis Bush and Annie Mae Bush. Cotton worked as a sewing machine mechanic during his lifetime and eventually retired from the profession. It was here, at Panola Mills in Batesville, where he met and married Maria Louise Sophia Klotz. During his spare time, Cotton enjoyed Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He played, coached and umpired for local teams. A lover of the outdoors, Cotton also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching golf. Most of all he cherished his family and grandchildren.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife, Maria Bush of Batesville; 2 daughters, Sabrina Frank (James) of Munford, TN., and Sonja Bush Pennington (Paul, Jr.) of Sumner, MS; and 4 grandchildren, Cameron Frank, Kayla Hommes, Emma Pennington and Ben Pennington.

Memorial Contributions in Cotton’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Robert Owen “Red” Riddick

Mr. Robert Owen “Red” Riddick, 96, of Batesville, formerly of Coffeeville, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2018 at the Mississippi State Veteran’s Home in Oxford.

He was born December 24, 1921 in Coffeeville to William Henry and Eleanor Young Russell Riddick. Mr. Riddick was a retired salesman with the J.H. Oliver Co.

Red was a member of Coffeeville Presbyterian Church until its closure when his membership was moved to Batesville Presbyterian Church. He served as a Deacon, Elder, Sunday school teacher and choir member at the Coffeeville Presbyterian Church.

Red had served as the Coffeeville Town Marshal and was a member of the Board of Directors of Grenada Bank. A World War II veteran, Red earned the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the Medal of Valor during his faithful service to our country.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 19, 2018 at Batesville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jerry Long and Rev. Owen Riddick officiating. Interment with military honors followed in the Coffeeville Cemetery.

Survivors include two sons, Robert Owen Riddick, Jr. (Barbara) of Oxford and William Taylor Riddick (Susan) of Batesville; three grandchildren, William Riddick (Ruth), Louisa Whitmire (Brian) and Katherine Riddick; four great-grandchildren, Harrison Whitmire, Sadie Whitmire, Lindsey Gray and Summer Gray and a special friend, Janet Thomas of Mountain Brook, AL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Aileene Taylor Riddick; two sisters, Virginia McCormack and Janie Riddick and a brother, William Henry “Billy” Riddick, Jr.

Pallbearers were Peyton McCormack, David McKee, Keith Patton, William Patton, Hank Riddick and Louie Riddick.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com <http://www.mckibbenandguinn.com/> .

Arrangements were entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, 662-307-2694.