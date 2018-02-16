Obituaries

James Lee “Cowboy” Woodruff

MILTON, FLA. – James Lee “Cowboy” Woodruff, 79, passed away at Pruitt Health – Santa Rosa, Wednesday, February 7, 2018, after fighting a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Batesville, on September 14, 1938, the son of Lee Thornton Woodruff, who was also known as “Cowboy” and from whom his son inherited that nickname, and Sara Boothe Carothers Woodruff, later Sara Boothe Carothers Vance.

Cowboy was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Sara; paternal grandparents, Todd Alonzo Woodruff and Ira Clyde Woodruff; maternal grandparents, John Boothe and Leona Lewis Carothers; and his brother-in-law, Dick Dye Hendrix.

He attended Batesville High School where he played football, the game he loved; played in the Mississippi High School All-Star game where he was named the Most Valuable Player, and was awarded the Bill Stewart Award based on his attitude, character, and conduct on and off the field; was selected High School All-American and played in the High School All-American game; and received a full football scholarship from Ole Miss.

Cowboy had an exciting and memorable football career with the Rebels, lettering three years in track and football. During his sophomore year Ole Miss defeated Texas in the Sugar Bowl; in his junior year they defeated Florida in the Gator Bowl; and in his senior year (1959) he scored a pivotal touchdown in the Rebels defeat over LSU in the Sugar Bowl.

This 1959 team had a 10-1 record for the season, gave up a total of only 21 points the entire season, and was declared national champions by three selectors, including the Sagarin Ratings computer ranking system later used by the college football Bowl Championship Series and USA Today.

After graduating from Ole Miss with an engineering degree, Cowboy played in the 1960 Senior Bowl. Then, he played professional football in 1960 with the Edmonton Eskimos, including participating in the Grey Cup, which is the Canadian championship.

After football, Cowboy went into the automobile business. He owned several car dealerships from 1962-1980.

Then he went back to school, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a computer science degree, and worked as a computer systems analyst for Dover Elevator Company (now ThyssenKrupp Elevator) until he retired to Milton, Fla., in 2004.

In his free time, Cowboy enjoyed tennis, golf, Bible study, bridge, investments, and laughing over stories of the antics of his children and grandchildren. While living in Memphis, he was an active member of Central Church, where he came to know the Lord in 1985, and he became an active member of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, Fla., when he retired.

He loved international travel, and one of the most exciting and meaningful events in his life was being baptized in the Holy Land.

Cowboy leaves behind a devoted and loving wife of 29 years, Marie Robinson Woodruff, of Milton.

He is also survived by five children: James Lee Woodruff, Jr. (Nancy) of Hattiesburg, Sara Woodruff Engle (Stuart) of Matthews, NC, Ryan Woodruff Whitehead (Wesley) of Madison, Todd Howie Woodruff Mixon (Nina) of Sumrall, Miss., and Ashley Shoub Woodruff Sumrall of Hattiesburg; Marie’s two children, whom he dearly loved as his own: Brent Manley Gilliam (Tammy) of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and Cynthia Gilliam Totty (Jerry) of Birmingham, Ala.; 19 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a sister, Bettye Woodruff Hendrix (late husband, Dick) of Helena, Ark.; three nephews: Rick Hendrix of Helena, Ron Hendrix (Debbie) of Ridgeland, and Phillip Hendrix (Carrie) of Castle Rock, Co.; several cousins and many friends, including lifelong friends, Allen Green and Billy Key.

There will be a Memorial service to celebrate his life on Saturday, February 17, 2018, in Batesville, at 2 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, with Jerry Totty delivering the celebration of life message. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 1907 Dunbarton Drive, Suite C, Jackson, 39216, or via its website at www.cff.org; or to the University of Mississippi Foundation, with the J. W. “Wobble” Davidson Scholarship Fund noted on the memo line, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, 38655; or call 662-915-5944 for instructions to make an online contribution.

It was Cowboy’s desire to have his body cremated and for his ashes to be interred at Batesville-Magnolia Cemetery in a burial plot adjoining his mother’s grave.

Mike Cook

Mike Cook, age 58, passed away early Sunday morning, February 11, 2018, at his home near Marks.

Funeral services for Mike were held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at New Hope Church of God in Batesville. Rev. Raymond Aven will officiate. Interment followed the service at Curtis Union Cemetery.

Mike was born December 20, 1959 in Chicago to the late D.C. Cook and Leona Agnes Anderson Cook. Mike was a farmer during his lifetime and a member of New Hope Church of God. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

The family he leaves behind to cherish his precious memory include his wife, Carol Whitworth Cook of Marks; his children, Michelle Cook Aldridge of Batesville, and Dalton Cook of Marks; his sisters, Wanda Cook Hardy of Sardis, Rita Cook Smith of Bedford, Ind., Nita Cook Goodwin of Batesville, Phyllis Cook Locke of Marks; brothers, Ronald Cook of Batesville, Dennis Cook of Marks, Phil Cook of New Philadelphia, Ohio; 4 grandchildren, Madeline, Christopher, Carley, and Stella Aldridge.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his son Michael Cook.

Memorial contribution may be made to North Delta School, 330 Green Wave Lane, Batesville, MS or the charity of your choice.

Clint W. Williford. Sr.

July 14, 1922 – Feb. 13, 2018

Clint W. Williford, Sr., age 95, passed away Tuesday morning, February 13, 2018, at Providence Assisted Living Home in Batesville, MS.

Funeral services for Mr. Williford will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Batesville First United Methodist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 1 P.M. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Rev. Ed Temple will officiate the service. Wells Funeral Home of Batesville has charge of arrangements.

Clint Williamson Williford Sr. was born on July 14, 1922 in Pope, the son of the late Abner Clinton Williford and the late Jessie Clyde Williford (nee Williamson). He grew up with two brothers, the late James H. and Wade Williford, and two sisters, the late Louise Williford Kovach and Sarah Lynn Williford on a small farm near Pope on Plum Nelly Road (now Chapel Hill Rd.). Clint was also preceded in death by 6 month old twins, Joseph and Josephine Williford. It was

The Depression, and the big toys of his childhood were a twice hand-me-down bike and a red wagon, on a gravel road. He lived in the house his father built – “the best carpenter in the county.” When he was not quite nine, his father died unexpectedly. Neither he nor his siblings complained of this as unfair, but rather, “It was just the way things were. His older brother and sisters helped to hold the family together. Growing into his teen years, he did carpentry. As WWII broke out he followed his older brother James to Indiana to build an airfield through intensely cold winter nights. As Uncle Jim said, “Me and Clint made a pretty good team.”

In December 1942, he joined the Navy, operating heavy equipment in the Advanced Support Base unit (a role similar to that of the Seabees).

He landed on the beach at Bougainville Island and built airfields there. In 1946, he landed in San Francisco and had a “cold one” (photographic proof available.) Moving to Memphis, took a “temporary” job in the steam plant of Kennedy Veterans Hospital and retired 37 and 1/2 years later. He soon met a pretty nurse, Naomi Louise Bartley of Birmingham, on a blind date who apparently took charge of a proposal and got a 60 year commitment, marrying in 1948. Postwar housing was pretty hard to find. So, they rented rooms in a duplex, and Clint built a kitchen.

Clint Jr. “Bill” came along in 1952, and Louise and Clint adopted a precious baby girl, Susan, in 1958. Clint’s two brothers had married and also moved to Memphis, raising their families through the 50s to 70s and sharing wonderful Christmas and Thanksgiving feasts. All three brothers built ski-boats, and we spent many enjoyable summers at the lake. Clint was active in the Oakhaven United Methodist Church in Memphis, helped the Boy Scouts, was an active member of the community, and contributed his carpentry skills.

Clint retired in 1982. He and Louise moved near Pope, Mississippi in 1985.

They were members of First United Methodist Church in Batesville, and Clint a member of the local chapter of American Legion. Later they took on the role of raising Susan’s children, Chaeli and Lee Chambers, keeping these “retired” folks busy and young – and turning out two fine young people.

Clint Jr. and Sharyn were close by in Oxford, raising their two sons, Jacob Allan, and Joshua Paul, giving Clint many years to share with his grandchildren as they grew up. Pope was home to Clint and Louise from 1985 to 2008 when she passed away. Clint continued on growing tomatoes and tending the home until 2016 when he moved to Providence Assisted Living.

Clint also took great pride in his nieces and nephews, Jimmy Williford, Hart Williford, Beverly Williford Anderson, Linda Williford Marker, John David Williford and Paul Kovach. He was also preceded in death by a niece and nephew, Patrice Williford Butram and Lloyd Wade Williford.

He spent nearly two years at Providence in Batesville making new friends and reconnecting with many from years past. Surrounded by family, Clint passed away at age 95 at Providence on Tuesday, February 13 of natural causes. A man of faith, we are comforted in knowing that he is in the eternal presence of our loving God and cherished ones.

Clint was a quiet, sincere, and hardworking man. He “made things work.” His life spanned the agricultural age, plowing behind a mule; the industrial age, running a steam plant; and the information age, building a Ham radio and using a computer and digital camera. He, his brothers, sisters, and spouses made their own way and mark in the world. They won the peace, built the prosperity, and loved their families – exemplifying “The Greatest Generation.”

Memorial contributions may be made to Batesville First United Methodist Church, 119 Panola Ave. Batesville, MS 38606 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Ruby C. Beardmore

SARDIS – Mrs. Ruby C. Beardmore, 85, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at her home.

Ruby was born on March 10, 1932 in Pope, MS to The Late Evelyn Foster Joiner and Lloyd Joiner. A retired educator, Mrs. Beardmore taught school for 30 years at Green Hill.

She proudly served her country in the United States Air Force and was a dedicated mother who traveled the world with her family. She was an avid college basketball fan who was particularly partial to Ole Miss and the University of Florida.

Mrs. Beardmore loved to travel and read. She was a founding member of the “Red 1 Rook Club,” and was an active member of her community and of the American Legion.

She served as volunteer for many years at the Sardis Public Library and was a member of Cold Springs United Methodist Church near Batesville.

Mrs. Beardmore leaves behind her loving family which includes her daughter, Judy Beardmore of Sardis; her son, Gary Lee Beardmore (Katerina) of Prague, Czech Republic; two sisters, Marie Mehan of Pope, MS and Shirley Alexander of Collierville, TN; two brothers, Bill Joiner of Batesville and James Joiner of Bossier City, LA; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Jane Beardmore; her sister, Katie Vest; her brothers, Ernest Joiner and Greek Joiner; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. in Cold Springs United Methodist Church with Bro. Hal Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow in Cold Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church on Friday from 1pm until service time at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sardis Public Library, 101 McLaurin St., Sardis, MS 38666.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Josephine Ballentine Fondren

SARDIS – Josephine Ballentine Fondren, 79, died, February 10, 2018 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Gillion M. B. Church Saturday, February 17 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Odell Draper officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Gillion Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

She was born May 15, 1938 to the late Archie Ballentine and Josephine Draper in Batesville. She was a homemaker and member of Mt. Gillion M. B. Church

Rosie Mae Nelson

Rosie Mae Nelson, 91, died February 8. 2018 at Panola Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held Saturday February 17, at 11 a.m. at New Rock Hill M. B. Church in Sardis. Pastor Reginald Perry will officiate. Interment will follow in Shiloh C.M.E. Cemetery in Sardis. Visitation will be held today at Cooley’s Mortuary from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. with family hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

She was born March 18, 1926 to the late Isaac Perry and Willie Lee Black in Sardis. She was a retired social worker from Delta Hill and a member of New Rock Hill M. B. Church in Sardis.

Angel Moreno Salazar

Angel Moreno Salazar, 45, died Sunday, February 11, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 15, 2018, at Coleman Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Garden of Memories Oxford of Oxford. Father Tim Murphy officiated. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford had charge of arrangements.

Moreno was born in Rioverde, SLP. He was a member of San Christobal in Pontotoc.