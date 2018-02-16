Lowe’s to hire more than 53,000 people

Join Lowe’s for its biggest hiring event of the year, National Hiring Day. They will be hosting this event at all stores nationwide on February, 21 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. to fill more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal roles across the country.

“We hope to see you there for a chance to get hired on the spot,” the website said.

Can’t make it to the event? Tune into their Facebook Live event at Lowe’s Careers on February, 21 at 2:15 p.m. with Chief Human Resource Officer, Jennifer Weber.

This event includes the local Batesville store on Highway 6 East.