Charity Ball set for Saturday

Batesville Jr. Auxiliary is gearing up for its annual Charity Ball. Saturday, they will host the Triple Crown Charity Ball at Arena One Ranch.

The Pageant starts at 5 p.m. with the ball to follow at 6:30 p.m. Festivities include dinner, music by Twin Soul and a silent and live auction.

Available in the live or silent auction are a backyard bonfire for up to 15 people, an escape room party for eight, a date night in Oxford or a four-person guided hunt great outdoors package.

These and more can be yours with the right bid.

Tickets can be purchased from any Junior Auxiliary Member for $50 each. Sponsorships are also available. For more information contact Bridgett Neth at (662) 934-1358 or jaofbatesvillems@gmail.com.