NP football historic class signs NLIs; 5 sign at SP

North Panola had its largest signing class ever as eight players signed national letters of intent to play football at the next level.

Signees include Chris Clark to the University of Memphis.

Jarvis and Jamarvis Echols will play at East Central.

Malcolm Lyons chose Mississippi Delta.

Kylan Osborn and Jonathan Harris will play at the University of Cumberland.

Demarco Smith will play at Northeast Community College and Sylvonta Oliver will play at Itawamba Community College.

Quinterrious Walls will take his talents to Bethel University.

South Panola

Signing letters of intent from South Panola were Patrick Shegog to Delta State, along with Robert Hentz and Jamaul Lofton to Northwest. Jaylen Steen signed a film scholarship to Northwest.

Jordan Strong chose Northeast Community College while Thomas Turner chose Holmes Community College.