NP football historic class signs NLIs; 5 sign at SP

North Panola players signing letters of intent include (l. to r.) Jonathan Harris, Sylvonta Oliver, Jarvis Echols, Jamarvis Echols, Chris Clark, Malcolm Lyons, Demarco Smith, Kylan Osborn and Quinterrious Walls.
The Panolian photo by Ike House

With family, friends and coaches looking on, South Panola’s Patrick Shegog (front, center) signs a National letter of intent to play football at Delta State in the fall.
Photo by Jeff Eubanks/SP School District

North Panola had its largest signing class ever as eight players signed national letters of intent to play football at the next level.
Signees include Chris Clark to the University of Memphis.
Jarvis and Jamarvis Echols will play at East Central.
Malcolm Lyons chose Mississippi Delta.
Kylan Osborn and Jonathan Harris will play at the University of Cumberland.
Demarco Smith will play at Northeast Community College and Sylvonta Oliver will play at Itawamba Community College.
Quinterrious Walls will take his talents to Bethel University.
South Panola
Signing letters of intent from South Panola were Patrick Shegog to Delta State, along with Robert Hentz and Jamaul Lofton to Northwest. Jaylen Steen signed a film scholarship to Northwest.
Jordan Strong chose Northeast Community College while Thomas Turner chose Holmes Community College.

