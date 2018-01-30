Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

January 22

Joseph Hardy Easley, 5369 Hwy. 306, Coldwater, was charged with DUI other, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Leslie K. Henry, 2168 Nash Rd., was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 23

Matthew Evan Walters, 9777 Hwy. 51, Courtland, was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Olen Safley Crawford, 606 South Leflore Ave., Cleveland, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lakisha N. Ruffin, 1716 Broome Loop, Oxford, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Justin Lee Thomas, 42 Shell Rd., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Cordaro Montaz Orr, 422 Fredrick St., Sardis, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

James Exelle Hall Jr., 1824 Hwy. 6 West, Marks, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 24

James Adam Willard, 220 Banger Rd., Sarah, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Darrel Narjarwon Davis, 309 Armstrong St., Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Courtland Municipal Court.

Derrick Michael Polk, 289 Turner Rd., Sarah, was charged with a MDOC violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Ether Tunson Henderson, 201 Patton Ln., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Markavis Pierre Banks, 622 West St., Crenshaw, was charged with no driver’s license, open container, no insurance, improper turn and possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

January 25

Brandon Dever Johnson, 1708 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, had his bond revoked. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Antonio Devon Jones, 355 Humphrey Ave., Crowder, was charged with the sale of a controlled substance.

Elijah Hunt, 185 Lamb St., has a hold.

Kim Darrell Johnson, 1018 Eighth St., Lambert, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sale.

Elliot Hunt, 185 Third St., Crowder, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sale.

Joseph Kentrell Taylor, 8728 Cat Tail Cove, Southaven, was charged with DUI, driving while license suspended, improper equipment, and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Vassar Moore, 60 Musgrove Rd., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lanita Lashell Partee, 2053 McKinney Rd., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

January 26

Demario Martinez Carter, 114 Shadow Ln., Batesville, was charged with driving while license suspended, seatbelt violation, no insurance and disregard for traffic light. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Joshua Drew Russell, 360 Forrest Dr., Sardis, was charged with joyriding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

January 27

Jonathan Antwon Griffin, 151 Love St., Crowder, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Larry Terrell Boyce Jr., 4131 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, was charged with careless driving, no insurance and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

January 28

Monica Lasha Toliver, 331 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, was arrested on a warrant. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Jarvis James Frison, 92 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Wendy Jane Sullivan, 75 A. Dees Rd., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.