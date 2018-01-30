Obituary

James T. Macknally

COLDWATER – James T. Macknally, 69, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Whitwell “Peg” Macknally of Coldwater; daughter, Kellye Macknally Weeks (Bill) of Senatobia; son, James Whitwell “Whit” Macknally (Lea Ann) of Birmingham, AL; sisters, Louise Metcalf of Memphis, TN and Diane Thrasher of Batesville; brother, Billy Earl Macknally; grandchildren, Jackson Whitwell Macknally, Emily Elizabeth Macknally, Anna Mackensey Phelps, Skylar Elizabeth Weeks, Bryson Macknally Weeks, William Wesley Weeks, Madison Monroe Weeks and Cooper Crow Weeks and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Gladys Macknally; sisters, Ozelle Macknally, Mary Belle Self and Betty Macknally Chun and brothers, Herman “Fuzz” Macknally, Jr. and Wiley David Macknally.

Mr. Macknally was a member of Senatobia Church of Christ. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or American Cancer Society.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, 2018 in the Chapel of Pate-Jones Funeral Home, Senatobia.