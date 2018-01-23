Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

January 10

John Douglas Railey, 7412 Barn Acre Rd., Sardis, was charged with simple domestic. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

January 11

Micheal Wayne Wages, 14233 Winding Rd., Byhalia, was charged with grand larceny and probatioin violation. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Keri Rose Givens, 5107 Woody Cv., Horn Lake, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Katavia Deonshaie Sisk, 110 CR 405, Oxford, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tish Mirvetta Sisk, 110 CR 405, Oxford, was charged with running a stop sign, no insurance, expired tag, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 12

Cristal Marie Burns, 221 Flowers Rd., Pope, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 13

Deundre Dewayne Wooten, 215 Division St., Como, was charged with violation of parole. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Caniel Deran Patton, 220 Perkins Ln., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ronald De’Lane Ware, 2100 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kenneth Deshaune Rudd, 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, has a hold for MDOC. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Hollis Mark Payne, 120 Trianon St., Batesville, was charged with DUI first and speeding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

January 14

Kajarvis Brondez Bradford, 108 Vance St., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Michael Austin Cowsert, 634 Plum Point Rd., Pope, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply, resisting arrest, public drunk and has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

John Robert Chandler, 364 Mack-Davis Rd., Lambert, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 16

Tabbatha R. Mitchell, 165 King Rd., Vance, has a hold for Quitman County. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Demarcus Q. Fondren, 226 Bates St., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 17

Tanequa Monyua Farmer, 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with simple possession of marijuana and simple possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Mikal Alan Wardlaw, 501 Lakewood Dr., Batesville, was charged with violation of probation. The case was heard in Circuit Court.

Jimmy H. Gregory Jr., 3796 B Curtis Lock Station, Batesville, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Delia Denise Gilliam, 144 Howard St., Marks, was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 18

Antonio Marsini Cox, 81 Walnut Rd., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct and has 90 days to serve. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Patrick Tirell White, 8275 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, was sentenced to six years by MDOC. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Allissa Robertson Clements, 1549 Broad St., Clarksdale, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dennis Terrell Ballard, 700 Mill St., Crenshaw, was charged with aggravated domestic violence and has a hold. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.