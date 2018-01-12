Sheriff: Deputies apprehend careless driver after short vehicular and foot chase

By Ashley Crutcher

Deputy Steven Moore began pursuit of a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala on December 1 after the vehicle was seendriving carelessly on Belmont Rd.

According to the report, the vehicle crossed the yellow line twice before pulling over to the shoulder of the road and then accelerated as Deputy Moore initiated his blue lights. The suspect continued to flee from the deputy reaching speeds of up to 80 MPH.

Deputy Moore advised Sardis Police Department of the pursuit and requested a second unit to join the chase as the suspect approached the Industrial Park. The pursuit continued as the suspect turned onto East Mill Rd. leading to a dead end.

According to the report, the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot towards the Industrial Park. Deputy Moore exited his unit as the passenger of the Impala exited the vehicle and complied with commands to show his hands and get down on the ground.

The passenger was detained and questioned regarding the chase. According to the report, the passenger advised the suspect fled because his license was suspended. Sardis Police Officer Terrance Motely was able to apprehend the suspect after a short foot pursuit.

Deputy Moore allowed the passenger to be transported to his residence by Deputy Harold Lewis stating the passenger did not commit any violations. A warrant came back for the arrest of the driver for contempt of court out of Sardis.

Officer Beau Dickson served the warrant and advised he would stand by for the wrecker to tow the vehicle. The suspect was transported to the Panola County Jail for charges of careless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, driving while license suspended and no proof of liability insurance.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received approximately 30 calls from Panola County residents requesting the assistance of Panola County Deputies from December 25 to January 4.

December 25

• Compress Rd. Como resident reported someone disposed of a couch and other trash on his property on Holston Rd. to Deputy Steven McLarty. According to the report, the resident looked through the trash and located a name on several items.

December 26

• Deputy McLarty responded to Willow Rd. for reports of a burglary where an individual advised she was watching the house for a friend and stated upon checking the home she found the home had been broken into.

Deputy McLarty noticed the back top kitchen window was broken and the back door had been opened and damaged. A hammer was located in the back yard and was placed into evidence.

The owner of the residence listed the following items missing from the residence: 47” Sanyo TV, 42” Samsung TV, 37” Vizio TV, and assorted jewelry.

December 29

• Fowler Rd. resident reported to Deputy McLarty that his sister-in-law filed charges on him at the Justice Court on August 29, 2017 and December 11, 2017 for spanking his five-year-old nephew.

The resident advised he has not seen his nephew since June and stated the charges were false.

December 30

• Deputy Louise Linzy responded to Rooks Rd., Como, in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Linzy was met by the fire department who advised they responded to the scene for a vehicle fire.

According to the report, the vehicle was burned beyond recognition. Deputy Linzy was able to identify the vehicle as a Lincoln due to the Lincoln emblem found laying on the ground beside the vehicle. Detective John Steele was notified of the incident.

• Black Jack Rd. resident reported to Deputy Daryl House he had his 18’ trailer with red and black stripes on both sides, worth approximately $1,500, parked in his front yard has been stolen.

December 31

• Deputy McLarty responded to Cole’s Point Grocery where a customer turned in a wallet that was found in the parking lot. According to the report, Deputy McLarty observed a clear plastic bag with a white powder-like substance inside next to a Mississippi ID card.

• Hwy. 51 South, Courtland resident reported to Deputy George Renfroe two suspects got into a verbal altercation over which one was going to get up with the baby. Both suspects were transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Hwy. 51 S., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Renfroe someone cut the left front tire on her 2004 Ford TSE and cut the brake line on her 2006 Chrysler SUV.

The resident advised her ex-boyfriend came to her residence trying to get in after she broke off the relationship. The resident stated the suspect was beating on windows and doors. According to the report, the suspect left the scene prior to Deputy Renfroe’s arrival.

January 1

• Deputy Eugene Flowers spoke to a Lewers Dr., Como resident who stated she was at a location on Rodgers Rd. when she was maced inside of her car.

• Deputy Kevin Leland responded to Ridge Rd. where a male subject was walking outside, agitated and mumbling to himself.

According to the report, the subject advised he wanted to kill himself because his girlfriend was accusing him of everything that is going wrong in their relationship.

The subject was taken to his mother’s house where his mother called LifeGuard for assistance.

January 2

•Dees Rd. resident reported to Lt. Mike Davis she received a check in the mail for $8,965.90 from Deep South Power and Light and was advised to deposit the check and wire the money to a lottery account to cover her taxes.

Lt. Davis contacted the Attorney General’s Office and reported the incident. The resident was advised not to deposit the check and that it was a scam from India and a fake account.

• Alonzo Gipson Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Linzy her ex-boyfriend sent several threatening text messages to her cell phone.

According to the report, the resident has a child with the suspect and has since re-married. The resident advised the suspect continues to harass her by using profanity and threatening to kill her.

• Lt. Emily Griffin responded to Adams Rd. where the resident reported he is being harassed by an individual who believes the property the resident lives on belongs to him and sent a letter stating they needed to be off of the property by December 31, 2017.

According to the report, the resident saw the suspect riding along the property line and roadway very slowing and turning off his headlight in an attempt to hide from the resident.

The resident stated he believes three other males were in the vehicle and advised the individuals left the area when they saw him on the phone.

January 3

• Lt. Griffin spoke to a HWY 51, Como resident who advised an indiviudal threw all of her belongings outside her residence. The resident stated she wanted a restraining order against the individual.

• HWY 35 South resident reported to Deputy Jeremy Hailey an individual came to her residence with a three-year-old, took a bath and packed a bag of clothes before attempting to take the child back to the individual’s residence.

The resident stated she told the individuals that they were not taking the child anywhere. According to the report, one individual held the resident down as the other individual took the child. The resident suffered several scratches to her right arm.

January 4

• Lt. Griffin responded to a family disturbance on Deer Creek Rd. and located the suspect walking on Shady Grove Rd.

“I observed a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and person. I began to question [the suspect] about the disturbance and his speech was slurred,” stated Lt. Griffin.

The Deer Creek Rd. resident advised Lt. Griffin the suspect had been drinking heavily all day and stated she feared for her safety while he was at the residence. According to the report, the suspect became angry and struck the outside satellite dish causing damage before he left the residence walking.

The resident advised a writ was going to be issued for the suspect in the morning. The suspect was placed under arrest for public drunk and transported to Panola County Jail. Lt. Griffin also placed a 10-hour hold on the suspect due to his intoxication.

• Major Willie Harris spoke to a Henry Harris Rd. resident who reported someone “jumped on her.” The resident advised she wanted to file charges on the suspect for “jumping on her.”

• Jackson resident advised Deputy Steven Moore she had custody of two juveniles and stated she felt like the mother and grandmother were trying to keep them from her.

According to the report, the resident stated she let the children visit with the suspects for the holidays and advised she wanted to pick them up. Deputy Moore escorted the resident to the location of the suspects on Pope-Water Valley Rd. One suspect stated she agreed to bring both children to the resident the following day at 1 p.m.

The suspect advised she was not trying to keep the children from the resident and stated she didn’t think it would be right to wake the children at one o’clock in the morning for her to get them.

• Pine Lake Dr. resident reported to Deputy Hailey she was sitting in her car letting it warm up and fell asleep waiting on two individuals to get ready to leave.

The resident advised she waited for approximately two hours and stated her son opened the door, cussed her, hit her and made her get out of the driver’s seat.

According to the report, the resident stated after she awoke she checked her purse and had $300 in cash missing.

• Mt. Olivet Rd. resident reported to Investigator Tyler Mills that her ex-boyfriend was sending threatening text messages to her, her father and her brother. The resident also stated the suspect was harassing her aunt.

According to the report, the text messages stated the suspect was going to kill the resident and take their daughter from her. The resident advised she had filed charges on the suspect in Batesville for domestic violence.

Investigator Mills contacted the court clerk who stated she would call the judge to get a warrant issued. The resident was advised to go to Justice Court and sign charges on the suspect.

• Investigator Danny Beavers spoke to a Sardis resident who reported her dog died on December 15, 2017.

The resident advised the dog was sent to Miss. State for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

According to the report, it was determined the dog ingested some kind of toxin which at this time is unknown. Further tests are pending.

Motor Vehicle Incident Report

• December 24, single-car-accident occured on Tom Floyd Rd.

• December 26, single-car-accident occured on Ballentine Rd. An injury was reported.

• December 29, truck struck a tree on Sardis Lake Dr. An injury was reported

• December 30, single-car-accident occured on Deer Creek Rd.

• December 31, vehicle struck a deer on Pope-Water Valley Rd.

• December 31, single-car-accident occurred on Parks Place Rd.

• January 2, vehicle ran off of Smart Rd.