Cougars lose at buzzer beater; Lady Cougars win by 40

By Ike House

Buzzer beaters can be good and sometimes they can be devastating and in this case for North Panola it was a heartbreaker.

Last season the Cougars experienced a buzzer beater at home in the district tournament to Independence.

This time around it was to another district opponent in Coahoma Ag. Although new to the confernce this is not the first time they have met but this time it counted.

Coahoma 63, NP boys 60

After playing very close in the first half with the Cougars hoisting a 34-30 halftime lead, the Cougars found themselves down in the third after only scoring five points and that was the turning point in the game.

Late in the fourth the Cougars found themselves down three points and with and-one from Jamarcus Jones, the Cougars found themselves down one point. Jones sunk the free throw and the Cougars tied the game up.

With nine seconds left on the clock the Aggies took the ball down the court and got the ball back to their star player who set up and shot the ball deep behind the three point line.

The shot fell and the Cougars took their third loss of the season.

Leading the Cougars was Jones with 29 points. Other scorers were Zantavious Phillips, eight; Mario Fenner, seven; Kenneth Jefferson, six; Ankerrion Gross, five and JaySean Smith, four.

NP girls 63, Coahoma 22

For the Lady Cougars they picked up another win. The Lady Cougars had a dominate game against the Aggies.

In the first quarter the game seemed that it would be close but the next quarter would be the decider.

The Lady Cougars outscored the Aggies 24-7 and led going into the half, 36-14.

In the second half the Cougars took their lead to another level jumping out 41 points.

They held the Lady Aggies to eight points for the entire half.

Leading the Lady Cougars was QuiTonya Webster with 18 points. Other scorers were Kenya Edwards, 13; Jasmine Mays and Sherry Connor both with nine; Monique Burnette and Amani Howard, six each and Johneicya Wilson, two.

The Cougars will travel to M.S. Palmer. Tip-off will begin at 5:00 with the junior varsity.