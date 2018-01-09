Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

January 1

Terry James Miles, 256 Wells St., Courtland, was charged with careless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Eking Owon Miller, 2897 Park Place Rd., Como, was charged with contempt of court, careless driving, driving while license suspended, no insurance and failure to yield to blue lights. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Mario Antwon Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal court.

January 2

Jauna Shay Brinson, 164 Haven Rd., Enid, was charged with shoplifting and aiding a minor. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Cody Scott Brown, 545 East Tate Rd., Senatobia, has a hold for Tate County. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Levest Echols Jr., 111 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI third. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal ad Circuit Courts.

Kenneth Deshawn Rudd, 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, has a hold for MDOC. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Vancarda Jamel Johnson, 70 Hibblett Rd., Como, was charged with petit larceny. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 3

Matthew Kevin Thornton, 112 Vicks St., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charlie Heath Jr., 1619 McNeil Rd., Courtland, was charged with violation of parole with a two day sanction. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Kevin Demarco Smith, 505 Magnolia St., Sardis, has a hold for MDOC. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Terry Eugene Pegues, 15 CR 418, Oxford, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply, expired tag, no insurance, and no clearance lamps. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Leslie Sessions Spicer, 575 Slater Rd., Coahoma, was charged with no driver’s license, running a stop sign, DUI third and has a hold for Desoto County. The case was heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

January 4

Tommy Lee Wright, 139 A Todd Rd., Batesville, is being held for court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Chesley Marie Daughtery, 11452 HWY 35 S., Batesville, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Gary Kenneth Brock, 3135 Fairhaven Loop, Crenshaw, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply and no seatbelt. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Billy Dewayne Lewellen, 212 Swift Rd., Sardis, was charged with DUI first and careless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jason Glenn Willard, 3035 Deer Creek Rd., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

January 5

Jason Glenn Willard, 3035 Deer Creek Rd., Batesville, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

John Roy King II, 414 Darby Ave., Lambert, was charged with disturbance of a family and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Johnathon Wayne Alred, 19618 HWY 51 South, Sardis, was charged with disturbance of a family and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Joseph Aliver Wicks, 2832 B Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 6

Conteris Montrell Lockett, 502 Warren St., Como, was charged with aggravated assault and simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Como Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Winter Nichole Swope, 205 Vance St., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Sharonda Ward, 1695 Spring Port Rd., Sardis, was charged with stalking. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Januray 7

Terrell Adair, 149 Victory Rd., Courtland, was charged with a family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Curtis Wayne Watters, 392 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, DUI and no driver’s license. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal Court.