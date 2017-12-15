Obituaries

Robert Edward Allen Sr.

SARDIS–Robert Edward Allen, 94, affectionately known as “Bob”, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2017, at his home.

He was born in Hazlehurst, MS on March 12, 1923 to Loyce Norton Allen and Robert P. Allen.

Bob was raised on a farm in Copiah County and later moved to Jackson and began working at Taylor Funeral Home. Here, he met and fell in love with Billie Taylor Stone, whom he married.

During the outbreak of WWII, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served at Foggla, Italy Airbase for the duration of the war.

In the early 1950’s, Bob and Billie moved to Sardis, where they farmed and raised cattle for many years. Bob was a member of Davis Chapel United Methodist Church, MS Cattlemen’s Association and Sardis Coffee Club.

Recently, at the Veteran’s Day Program at Jackson Academy and also at the MS Society of DAR (MSSDAR) Conference, in Jackson, Bob was awarded certificates for his service in WWII.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Linda Allen Young of Jackson and Nancy Allen Moore (Ralph) of Sardis; two sons, Robert Allen, Jr. of Senatobia and Richard Allen of Sardis; six grandchildren, Beth Young Hosey of Madison, John Young of Maumelle, AR, Jason Allen and Lee Allen, of Hernando, Tom Allen of Senatobia and Andrew Allen of Sardis; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Lomuscio of Dallas, TX and three brothers, A.B. Allen of Ephrata, WA, Carroll Allen of Tyler, TX and Ben Allen (Laverne) of Grand Cove, LA.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Willie “Billie” Stone Allen, infant grandson, Taylor Holcombe Young; sisters Virginia Allen, Lorraine Galford, Lena Abington and brother John Allen.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Davis Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment was in Davis Chapel Cemetery.

His grandsons and great-grandsons served as pallbearers and honorable pallbearers were George Land and Jim Goodnight.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Ruby Milam and her family, Kenneth Walls, Glinnie Mae Leach, Brenda Hughes, Shenika Showers, Latoya Lamar, Rosephine Young and Rosie Phillips for their care of Bob during his time of need.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Davis Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o George Land, 2919 McKinney Rd., Sardis, MS 38666. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel had charge of arrangements.

Leonard Andrew Hansbury Jr.

BATESVILLE–Leonard Andrew Hansbury Jr., 72, died Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 15, at 1 p.m. at Hosanna Worship Center in Pope. Interment will be in Good Hope Cemetery. Hughes and Sons Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Hansbury was born June 24, 1945 to Leonard Hansbury Sr. and Martha Hansbury. He was in sales and real estate.

Almon Lucille Ledbetter Hastings

Almon Lucille Ledbetter Hastings died Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Panola Medical Center.

Mrs. Hastings was born March 4, 1920 in Wayne County, TN to the late James Clester and Mary Alice Lay Ledbetter. She married James Lafayette “Fate” Hastings on October 18, 1937.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday December 15, 2017 at Wells Funeral Home with funeral service Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forrest Memorial Park for immediate family.

Lucille was a charter member of Enon Baptist Church, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and United Daughters of the Confederacy.

As an avid genealogist, Mrs. Hastings traveled extensively across the United States doing genealogical research before there was the internet and ancestory.com.

After being a farmer’s wife for the first part of her married life, she began working at the Batesville Hosiery Mill and retired after working there for 16 years.

She then worked as a receptionist for Dr. P.E. O’Leary’s dental practice for 16 years. Her health started declining after a stroke in 2004. She lived at home until going into the Sardis Nursing Home in August of 2016.

Mrs. Hastings was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one daughter, Lillian Sue Hastings Reed and one son, James Walker Hastings; three brothers, Clester Fay Ledbetter, Jamie Ray Ledbetter, and Bobby Allen Ledbetter, one sister; Marie Ledbetter Muse and one grandson; James Stacy Hastings.

She is survived by two children, Myrtle Lucille Hastings Guinn (Larry) and William Mark Hastings of Batesville; six grandchildren, Denise Hastings Mosier, James Tracey Hastings of Houston, TX, William Z. Reed, IV (Diane) of San Antonio, TX, Lori Susanne Reed Woods of Batesville, Laurie Lucille Guinn Huff (Christopher) of Norman, OK, and Judith Jeanine Hastings of Washington DC; nine great grandchildren, Amber Cavasas of Brennen, TX, Jesse Cavasas of Hempstead, TX, Nathaniel Renauld Hastings of Montgomery, TX, Kenzi Reed of Valdosta, GA, Colby Woods of Nashville, TN, Fayte Nicolas Reed, Gauge Hasten Reed, William Z. “Quint” Reed V., Dayle Reed, all of San Antonio, TX; six great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Maxine White of Wynne AR, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Alex Hogans Jr.

BATESVILLE–Alex Hogans Jr., 46, died Friday, December 8, 2017 in Batesville.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 16, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Curtis Road, Batesville.

Visitation will be Friday, December 15, from 1-5 p.m. at Townes Funeral Home.

E. L. Roberson

SARDIS- E. L. Roberson, 84, died at his residence Thursday, December 7, 2017.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 14, at New Rock Hill M.B. Church in Sardis. Pastor J. R. Roberson officiated. Interment was in the church cemetery. Cooley’s Mortuary had charge.

Roberson was born January 23, 1933 in Sardis to the late Ellis Roberson Sr. and Claretta Tyler Roberson. He was a retired truck driver and a member of New Rock Hill M.B. Church.