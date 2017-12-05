Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

November 28

Wille Williams, 321 Center St., Sardis, was charged with failure to yield to blue lights, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving, no tag and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dominique Laquana Banks, 113 Porter St. Lot # 6, Crenshaw, was charged with embezzlement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

November 29

Ken Steve Cole, 308 Warren St., Como, was charged with violation of probation, The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Steven Tyler Pitcock, 1064 Carlise Rd., Courtland, was charged with burglary of a dwelling and has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Scott Thomas Jervis, 446 Windover Dr., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Enrique Lechuga-Macias, 2855 Liverpool Ln., Southaven, was charged with improper equipment and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Derrick Lee Nelson, 801 Anderson St., Marks, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

November 30

Brandon Allen Morton, 384 Marshall Rd., Courtland, has a hold for Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Roger Lynn Crosswhite, 3481 Baker Rd., Batesville, was charged with violation probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Michale Dee Poynor, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

John Roy King, 120 Walter Bo Bo Rd., Crowder, has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Devan Scott Gordon, 228 Perkins Ln., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jason Glen Willard, 3033 Deer Creek Rd., Batesville, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Bronshun Sentell Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Daniel Dyran Patton, 17 B Crouch Rd., Batesville, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

December 1

Raheem Laterrrius Wilson, 703 Pine St., Charleston, was charged with possession of marijuna in a motor vehicle and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dekedris D. Quante McMillan, 379 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was charged with probation violation.

Marvin Marquez Thompson, 550 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

December 2

Antonio Marsin Cox, 81 Walnut Rd., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply, resisting arrest, and contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Marcelius Gabrelle Scott, 2643 Chapletown Rd., Courtland, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

December 3

Damarcus Sentrell Wilson, 109 Percyville St., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Deandre Dunurirus Cole, 112 Williams St., Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Anthony Deandre Banger, 433 Taylor St., Como, was charged with driving while license suspended and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cv., Courtland, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

December 4

Kevin Kentrell Taylor, 23845 HWY 310 East, Como, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Avery Burten Dugger, 314 Warren St., Como, was charged with public drunk, careless driving, and no insurance. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.